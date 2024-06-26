Right Hand Drive 2024 Lincoln Navigator L by Autogroup International - The Ultimate Luxury 7-8 seat American SUV
The Right Hand Drive 2024 Lincoln Navigator L by Autogroup International is the most luxurious, refined and powerful 7-8 seat American SUV!
The best American 7-8 seat SUV, the luxurious right-hand drive 2024 Lincoln Navigator from Autogroup International, is stunning with every conceivable refinement, comfort and technology!”COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autogroup International is delighted to announce the release of the refined and luxurious right-hand drive 2024 Lincoln Navigator which is now in production and shipping worldwide to 40+ right-hand drive countries including Australia.
— Rob Hill
The right-hand drive Lincoln Navigator is an elegant, powerful and extraordinarily comfortable SUV designed for those discerning few who desire a refined yet powerful 7 or 8 seat luxury SUV. Autogroup International is converting the Reserve L and Black Label L which is by far the most luxurious American SUV and now available in right-hand drive.
Meticulously converted and legally reengineering by Autogroup International to ensure homologation and ADR compliance, with over 500 hours of craftmanship invested into each conversion of the Lincoln Navigator it is a luxurious, refined and elegant SUV that makes a clear statement. An oasis of calm, the powerful yet beautiful Navigator has a presence that is both sophisticated and unique. Whether you consider the Reserve L or the Black Label L - both are stunning right-hand drive SUVs with many buyers specifically wanting the second-row Enhanced Captain’s chairs with console.
2024 Lincoln Navigator ‘Reserve’ L
• Twin-Turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine
• 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic with paddle activation and piano key controls
• 440 Horsepower with 510 lb. ft of torque
• 8100 lbs towing capacity
• Panoramic Vista Sunroof
• Illuminated power-deployable sidesteps
• 7 or 8 seat configuration with option of luxury 2nd row Captain’s chairs
• 13.2-inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen in center stack
• 12 -inch configurable LCD cluster (KPH)
• Heads Up Display
• Illuminated Lincoln Star on grille
• Revel Ultima 3D Audio System with 28 Speakers
• Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio and Cruise Controls
• Perfect Position 24-Way front seats with leather seating
• Lincoln BlueCruise & Adaptive Cruise Control
• 360-degree camera
Autogroup International with its 30+ years in the left-hand to right-hand drive vehicle conversion business, a team of 185 people and experience garnered from safely converting over 4500+ American SUVs, Muscle Cars and Pickup trucks has invested extensively to convert the 2024 Lincoln Navigator to right-hand drive. The mirror image conversion is 100% perfect with the quality interior enhanced by our handcrafted approach to all new components used in the conversion.
Autogroup International requires approximately 6-weeks to convert a Lincoln Navigator to right-hand drive and importantly this is with full homologation and compliance allowing for the legal import of the vehicle into all right-hand drive countries and is supported by a 3-year ‘full vehicle’ warranty, backed by Autogroup International.
The right-hand drive 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve L or Black Label L by Autogroup International is for those buyers seeking a luxurious American SUV that makes a statement of quiet elegance, luxury and refinement. It stands head and shoulders above any of its rivals.
About Autogroup International
Autogroup International is an Australian-owned automotive manufacturer who for 30+ years has been the world leader in the left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion of American SUVs, Muscle Cars and Pickup trucks and have exported over 4500+ vehicles worldwide. Our three-acre, purpose built, and multi-million-dollar automotive manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka operates under a strict ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance standard and with government approvals to export our converted vehicles to 40+ countries, we have a team of 185x people in Sri Lanka manufacturing world class right-hand drive vehicles.
Autogroup International is unique as we are the only automotive facility worldwide able to complete right-hand drive vehicle conversions, vehicle Armouring up to B7 protection and create bespoke, luxurious CEO style interiors – all under one roof. Autogroup International provides a global 3-year warranty on the entire vehicle.
Robert andrew hill
Autogroup International
+94 740605400
vehicles@autogroupinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Right-hand drive 2024 Lincoln Navigator L by Autogroup International