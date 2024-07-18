Award-winning Angela Terry is center stage on July 20th in NYC's Times Square with an INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD win
Angela Terry was among an exclusive list of worldwide authors awarded by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and will be showcased in NYC Times Square on July 20th.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Angela Terry is set to captivate the heart of New York City with her book "The Palace at Dusk" as it will take center stage in Times Square on July 20th.
The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, is a celebration of literary excellence that will promote a select group of key titles from the awards programs.
The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, just recognized Angela Terry for her book "The Palace at Dusk" as the 2024 winner in the Chick-Lit category at its award dinner and ceremony, https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner. Olczak said "I am eager to highlight Angela Terry and her book 'The Palace at Dusk' in New York City's Times Square on July 20, 2024, showcasing her talents to the world".
Terry, a multi award-winning author, was recognized at the awards ceremony along with other worldwide authors and books. Some 200 attendees were in attendance for the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies & dinner at BookCAMP 2024 on Monday, June 24, 2024 in the New York area. Singapore, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors’ countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States.
"The Palace at Dusk"
Perfect for fans of Emily Giffin and Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Palace at Dusk explores the complexity of love in an illicit office romance.
Harvard-educated corporate attorney Jasmine “Jae” Phillips promised herself that she wouldn’t date anyone at the office. She’s too focused on the job, and her meh dating history can be summed up with a shrug. Then came Brad Summers.
When Jae’s colleague Brad enters her office—boyish and handsome with his tousled hair and sparkling green-gold eyes—and asks if she’d like to grab a drink, she’s flattered. Their conversation makes her feel alive, fascinating, and fun, and the lonely Jae can’t help but bask in Brad’s attention. Soon Jae is breaking her never-date-at-the-office rule. And when she later discovers that Brad has a wife and child, she finds herself breaking a much more serious rule.
After Jae spends years in love with a man who isn’t hers and jeopardizes her career in the process, a series of unexpected developments shake her awake and force her to confront the cost—and the future—of their affair. She needs to make a choice, but love stories are rarely black and white, and the right path isn’t so clear. With her head and her heart pulling her in opposite directions, Jae must somehow chart a course between them in order to find her happily ever after.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
For more information about Angela Terry, please visit https://www.angelaterry.com/.
For more information on BookCAMP please visit https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp
To view this year's list of Independent Press Award winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Angela Terry is an attorney who formerly practiced intellectual property law at large firms in Chicago and San Francisco. She is also a Chicago Marathon legacy runner and races to raise money for PAWS Chicago—the Midwest’s largest no-kill shelter. She resides in San Francisco with her husband and two cats, and enjoys throwing novel-themed dinner parties for her women’s fiction book club.
The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.
Join us at the BookCAMP event, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp
