C8 Consulting achieves globally recognised CMS accreditation
PRCA CMS accreditation recognises excellent standard of PR and communications.
This was C8’s first CMS and it is clear they have put a lot of work into their processes and systems in advance of the assessment. Well done to C8 for their persistence in reaching the standards.”LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C8 Consulting, the disruptive-tech PR agency, today announced that it has achieved Communication Management Standard (CMS) accreditation, the mark of communication professionalism worldwide, through the PRCA. The PRCA CMS helps to enhance the efficiency and profitability of PR consultancies and promotes best practice.
Achieving accreditation is a detailed process that assesses the organisation and requires supporting evidence across nine business areas including leadership and communication, business planning, business improvement, financial systems, campaign management, client satisfaction, new business, people management and diversity. The agency is required to reflect the high standards expected by the PRCA membership organisations.
Paula Elliott, Managing Director at C8, said, “I am so proud of C8 for receiving this CMS accreditation, a global standard in the communications industry. For over 20 years we have delivered excellent results for our clients while creating a culture that nurtures and grows our employee's communications professionals to meet our customer’s needs. We will continue to push the boundaries and strive to achieve excellence in public relations in the tech space.”
Commenting on C8 Consulting Carol Magill, CMS Assessor said: "This was C8’s first CMS and it is clear they have put a lot of work into their processes and systems in advance of the assessment. During the assessment I noted in particular that the business development evidence was strong with a lot of strategic thought focused on the source of future business and a solid tracking document. The leadership and communication and financial management evidence was also solid. It is no easy task for a small agency to achieve CMS. Well done to C8 for their persistence in reaching the standards.”
This announcement comes shortly after C8 launched its Research Bureau and Design Studio. The Research Bureau aims to help its clients stand out and discover strategic insight while the Design Studio creates beautiful collateral to support its client's various PR and marketing campaigns.
CMS was created by the PRCA in 1997 and is based on ISO 9001 and Investors In People. The accreditation criteria are specifically tailored to the needs of public relations consultancies and are the accepted kitemark of PR excellence and professionalism. CMS has now been adopted by 15 international professional bodies.
About C8 Consulting
C8 Consulting is the disruptive-tech PR agency, passionate about telling our clients’ stories locally, nationally, and globally. Our services include Strategic PR, Content and Design Studio, Research Bureau, Social Media, and Measurement.
Continuously building unrivalled relationships with global media, journalists, analysts, key influencers, trade associations and legislative bodies, the C8 team creates edgy, invaluable, compelling campaigns that kick-start conversations, deliver complex messages to market, and make a difference to our clients’ bottom line.
As members of the PRCA we are deeply entrenched in the PR industry and driving growth and innovation. With a philanthropic approach, our founder Paula Elliott, is a firm believer in giving back and actively supports numerous charitable causes.
Discover more - www.c8consulting.co.uk
