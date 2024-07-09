Karin Tegmark Wisell apppointed as Sweden’s Ambassador for Global Health

SWEDEN, July 9 - The Government’s new reform agenda, ‘Development assistance for a new era – freedom, empowerment and sustainable growth’, has a particular focus on improved health for the most vulnerable people. Initiatives are needed to improve prospects of good health, ensure functioning health and medical care systems, and strengthen preparedness, in order to better address health threats at global level. Sweden has an important role to play in these efforts.

Following consultation with Director-General of the Public Health Agency of Sweden Karin Tegmark Wisell, the Government has decided that she will leave her current position and instead take on the rank of Ambassador for Global Health at the Government Offices.

“This appointment will contribute to the Government’s ambition to mobilise and strengthen Sweden’s role in the work on health issues. I welcome Ms Tegmark Wisell to the team and look forward to working together,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Despite major progress in the area of global health, many challenges remain. Increased antimicrobial resistance, the risk of pandemics, climate change, migration, wars and conflicts affect people’s health and well-being.

“Ms Tegmark Wisell has great international engagement, and we are pleased that she will now be able to use her knowledge in a global context to help address the health threats we’re facing,” says Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed.

Olivia Wigzell will become the acting Director-General of the Public Health Agency. A new permanent Director-General will be recruited in an open application process according to standard procedures.