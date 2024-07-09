YAAZ ARRIVES IN CYPRUS WITH ITS FIRST SINGLE-BRAND STORE ON THE ISLAND

Yaaz opens a new showroom in Cyprus

Set in the spaces of what once used to be a residence, it showcases the collections of the brand in a real living dimension.

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY , July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YAAZ, the Turkish brand which has been able to interpret the lifestyle of living outdoors through Italian design also into indoor experiences, continues its retail expansion and makes its debut with the first single-brand store in Girne, North Cyprus. This new opening follows those of Adana and Istanbul in Turkey, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and the recent one in New York.

Created in a two-story building that previously housed a private residence, the showroom designed by the Italian studio AngelettiRuzza, the brand’s art director, partially preserves the original charm of the home with a large central exhibition space located on the ground floor and a series of more intimate areas that allow to display many configuration options offered by YAAZ collections. The upper floor is set up for office, project and sales spaces.

The garden of almost 300 square meters, planted and well-maintained as a lawn, winds around the villa and becomes a narrative space for YAAZ collections, including TURTLE which is composed of various seating options and which also includes a rocking chair with a distinctive enveloping and embracing shape, and the FESS gazebo set up on a large teak platform: With its dome structure in aluminum, finished with rope work and curtains, this project represents a new living concept where one can seek refuge and retreat during the hottest hours of the day.

The white building that houses the showroom reflects the aesthetic purity of the Cypriot residences and combines elements in teak, the brand’s main material together with aluminum. These materials define the external floorings, some cantilevered elements used to display the collections and the finishing of the canopy covers made in a lamellar system that hosts the lighting installation as well.

“We opted for a simple renovation that allowed us to retain the original charm of what was once a villa. This approach enabled us to create spaces very similar to real homes, allowing us to describe the collections in a residential rather than an exhibitory logic. The garden was designed by the same reasoning” state AngelettiRuzza Studio.