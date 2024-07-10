EIN Presswire Adds Benzinga to Distribution Network
Press releases distributed using EIN Presswire can now potentially reach an additional 25 million monthly readers on Benzinga, plus their syndication partners
Adding Benzinga to EIN Presswire’s extensive proprietary distribution network provides even more value to our clients, further maximizing reach and potential engagement.”WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, has added Benzinga to its ever-growing distribution network. This means that press releases distributed using EIN Presswire will have the opportunity to be seen by Benzinga’s approximately 25 million monthly readers.
— David Rothstein
“Adding Benzinga to EIN Presswire’s extensive proprietary distribution network provides even more value to our clients, further maximizing reach and potential engagement,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company that owns EIN Presswire.
Launched in 2010, Benzinga is a media and data technology company that has become a trusted resource for investors to learn about personal finance, investing, trading, and wealth management and growth to make better informed investment and trading decisions. Their high-speed newswire, Benzinga Pro, features a newsfeed of exclusive market-moving news.
Press releases shared on Benzinga also have the potential to be syndicated on a multitude of other websites as well as financial portals, terminals, and research tools that host Benzinga’s newsfeed.
“Many of our loyal and established customers have requested exposure on Benzinga to reach their target audience,” said Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development at Newsmatics. “This new distribution point makes EIN Presswire an even more appealing press release distribution service for individuals and businesses in the finance and publicly-traded sectors. We are always looking for ways to grow our services to appeal to a broader client base, and we take pride in assuring our existing customers that we listen to their suggestions on how we can improve our offerings.”
EIN Presswire is one of the leading press release distribution services globally. Last year, more than 150,000 releases were distributed using the service. Its affordability offers businesses, individuals, and non-profits a cost-effective way to share their news and stories with a widespread audience. To send a release, click here.
Each press release distributed using EIN Presswire reaches a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers with one click. In addition to Benzinga, releases appear on more than 200,000 EIN Newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, the 3,900 Affinity Group Publishing publications, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms. Each feature-rich press release includes up to 2,500 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, which helps boost SEO.
EIN Presswire’s website is easy to navigate, so press releases can be uploaded in a matter of minutes for same-day editorial review and distribution. The company’s highly trained global customer service team is equipped to answer phone calls and online inquiries across multiple time zones 20 hours per day M-F. Reach out at +1 (202) 335-3939 or by filling out the online contact form.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.
ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.
David Rothstein
Newsmatics
+1 202-335-9494
press@newsmatics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Meet EIN Presswire