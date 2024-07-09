IDENTEC SOLUTIONS upgrades Asset Agent module to serve Car Terminals
The optimised Asset Agent enables Car Terminal Operators to locate, identify, and handle cars in mobile fashion for real-time overview and visbility.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identec Solutions, a leading provider of innovative wireless solutions, is pleased to announce the latest enhancement to its Asset Agent solution. The new "Lite" module is specifically designed to streamline car terminal operations by enabling handling through handheld devices.
Modular Design
Identec Solutions' Asset Agent is renowned for its modular design, providing unparalleled efficiency and real-time visibility for car terminal operations. The system's flexibility allows terminal operators to control, manage, and track processes seamlessly while maintaining the necessary precision, safety, and speed.
Key Features of Asset Agent for Car Terminal Operations:
• Delivery: Register all incoming vehicles in real-time upon arrival by train, trailer, or vessel. Scan the VIN with the Asset Agent app or place a transponder behind the rearview mirror for instant updates to the vehicle management database.
• Location: Effortlessly locate any car on the premises using the GPS module or transponder, ensuring vehicles are automatically and continuously tracked 24/7.
• Embarking: Receive job assignments, locate vehicles via the app's map interface, and track the entire embarking process digitally, ensuring timely and reliable deliveries.
• Customization: Follow and document all steps in the car customization process, including fueling, washing, and tire changes, through the app or transponder.
• Pick-up: Assign loading jobs to drivers, deregister vehicles upon transfer, and receive real-time updates on loading activities and current stock levels.
Introducing the "Lite" Module
The new "Lite" module of Asset Agent offers the same robust functionalities with the added convenience of handheld device compatibility. This upgrade ensures car terminal operators can manage RoRo cargo operations more flexibly and efficiently on the go.
Norbert Klettner, Managing Director of akquinet port consulting GmbH, comments on the new solution: "Asset Agent revolutionizes RoRo transport at car terminals with flexibility, real-time location data, and zero infrastructure cost, ensuring quick deployment. Easily integrates with digital twin solutions on the terminal. A must-have for efficient logistics."
Further information about Asset Agent Lite for Car Terminals: https://www.identecsolutions.com/automotive-port-operations
