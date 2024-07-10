Cirrus Assessment Partners with PAT Business School to Enhance Professional Financial Exams
New partnership enhances the educational experience for finance and compliance professionals with seamless, secure online exams.
Cirrus Assessment's blend of reliability and innovative solutions perfectly aligns with our commitment to improving the candidate experience for our high-stakes exams. ”UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Assessment, a leading global provider of e-assessment software solutions, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with PAT Business School, one of Ireland’s leading EdTech companies.
— Gerry Fahy, Managing Director, PAT Business School
This partnership represents a major step forward in delivering globally accredited professional accountancy exams and a variety of university-validated courses in Fintech, Regtech, Anti-Money Laundering and more. By utilising Cirrus Assessment's reliable e-assessment platform, PAT Business School is set to enhance the exam experience for its wide range of stakeholders, including government agencies, multinational companies, financial institutions, and SMEs.
PAT Business School offers comprehensive courses that equip professionals with the core knowledge, skills, and competencies required for thriving in both FinTech environments and increasingly digitised compliance functions. Their portfolio includes:
- Fintech: Courses designed to impart essential skills for working in FinTech and digital compliance.
- ACCA: Professional accountancy programmes preparing students for ACCA examinations and continuing professional development.
- Springboard+ & HCI: Select government-funded courses under the Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative.
- Skills Academy: Job-ready skills-based training for the workplace of the future.
- EdTech: Online learning courses in accounting, finance, FinTech, compliance, AML, and CTF.
Cirrus Assessment, based in the Netherlands, excels in secure online testing solutions. Its platform ensures the integrity and reliability of high-stakes exams, with a wealth of advanced security measures, including remote and AI proctoring, test-centre delivery, plagiarism detection, and advanced Linear On the Fly Testing. Fit-for-purpose financial question types further guarantee exam authenticity, while their focus on providing exceptional support helps reduce the stress of high-stakes assessments.
By integrating Cirrus Assessment's resilient platform, PAT Business School can deliver high-stakes financial exams with unmatched security and reliability. Cirrus’ specialised financial question types and wealth of experience working with time-honoured global accountancy institutions make Cirrus particularly well-suited for handling their high-stakes exams. This partnership will significantly enhance the educational journey of finance and compliance professionals by providing them with dependable, accessible, and expertly tailored exam solutions.
“We are honoured to work with PAT Business School, a distinguished leader in business education", states Vegard Sivertsen, CEO of Cirrus Assessment. "They have been pioneers in using technology to make education and assessments more authentic, fair, and accessible. Our collaboration reflects our shared vision of leveraging technological advancements to enhance education.”
Gerry Fahy from PAT Business School remarks, “Partnering with Cirrus Assessment has been a natural choice for us. Their blend of reliability and innovative solutions, such as AI-assisted essay marking, perfectly aligns with our commitment to improving the candidate experience for our high-stakes exams. The implementation has been seamless, and the platform's ease of use has made this transition stress-free.”
Learn more about this exciting partnership at www.cirrusassessment.com.
About Cirrus Assessment
Cirrus Assessment is committed to simplifying the e-assessment experience with exceptional support and customer service that removes the stress from online exams. Our end-to-end online exam platform streamlines every aspect of the assessment process—from booking and creation to delivery, marking, analysis and credentialing. Educators can develop superior exams with sophisticated question types, structured blueprints, and comprehensive psychometric analysis. As a leader in high-stakes exam security, Cirrus integrates advanced anti-cheating technology, boasts ISO 27001 certification, and maintains 99.9% uptime. https://cirrusassessment.com/
About PAT Business School
PAT Business School is one of Ireland’s leading Edtech companies specialising in the provision of globally accredited professional accountancy exams in addition to a range of university-validated Fintech, Regtech, AML, CTF as well as a suite of professionally validated financial and skills-based programmes. Its stakeholders range from Irish Government agencies, European Union, global professional bodies, University partners, multinational companies, financial institutions, to small and medium enterprises. https://pat.edu.eu/
Dani van Weert
Cirrus Assessment
+31 30 743 0149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube