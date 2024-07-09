Summirow Dental Hospital honors Surat's Doctors on National Doctors' Day
Summirow Foundation salutes the doctors whose dedication & compassion bring hope to our lives. Their tireless commitment transforms and heals our communities.
We live in a healthy society due to the unwavering efforts and contributions of doctors. Today, we honor the doctors of Surat for their commitment.”SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To recognize the invaluable contributions to the medical field, Summirow Foundation - a philanthropic arm of Summirow Dental Hospital, located in Vesu, Surat, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Surat Tapi, organized a award ceremony at Dilip Paresh Hall, Nanpura, on June 28, 2024. The event was a significant moment for the entire Surat community, as it honored the doctors for their dedicated service to society.
— Kaushal Kakkad
Over 15 renowned doctors from Surat attended the ceremony. Through their dedicated service, they brought new life to their patients.
Kaushal Kakkad, the trustee of the Summirow Foundation, stated, "We live in a healthy society due to the unwavering efforts and contributions of doctors. Today, we honor the doctors of Surat for their commitment. As far as we know, over 30% of Indians do not have access to basic dental care like toothbrushes and toothpaste. Neglecting oral care can lead to around 57 diseases in the human body. We aim to address these issues with the help of individuals, NGOs, corporations, the government, and local communities."
The primary goal of this honor ceremony was to recognize and respect the selfless and dedicated contributions of individuals to society. It was a testament to the noble spirit of service that these doctors provide.
Summirow Dental, under the compassionate leadership of Dr Ushma Kakkad - Well known dentist in Surat and Mr Kaushal Kakkad - passionate dentalpreneur, have laid the foundation for giving the best dental care to its patients. Competent doctors are an ode to taking this legacy to even greater heights.
