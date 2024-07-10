ブランニューラボ、専門クリニック向けのアンプル「ヌボエン」3種発売
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ブランニューラボでは、「肌に新鮮な活気を吹き込む」というスローガンで、専門クリニック向けのソリューションブランド「ヌボエン(NUVOEN)」のアンプル3種(ブースト、リポ、PLLA)を発売したと、7月10日発表した。
この新製品は、輪郭注射、彫刻注射、ベービー注射の初開発者である、ブランニュークリニック皮膚科のユン・ソンウン院長により、10年間蓄積された臨床ノウハウに基づいて研究開発された専門クリニック向けのアンプルラインである。不要な顔のラインを整理、皮膚再生とバリア改善、そしてボリュームカスタマイジングまで可能なアンプルシリーズだ。
「ヌボエンブーストアンプル」は、サーモンのDNAと成長因子MGFの結合体により、ボリューム、ツヤ、水光、ハリが満たされ、アンチエイジングケアと損傷肌の改善に役立つ。
「ヌボエンリポアンプル」は、顔の輪郭ラインを整え、ハリのある立体的な肌をキープすることで、より立体的かつ滑らかな顔ラインに仕上げる上で役立つ。
「ヌボエンPLLAアンプル」は、生体に適合した生分解物質であるPLLA(Poly L-Lactic Acid)を微小球状で皮膚に吸収させる。自己コラーゲンの生成を促進してシワを改善し、自然なボリューム感を与える上で役立つ。
ヌボエン3種は、一般化粧品のように顔に塗布して使用できるが、ホームケア用のダーマスタンプによるスタンピングや皮膚科のレーザー施術後に使用すると、皮膚への吸収率を高め、効果を最大化することができる。
ヌボエンの関係者によると、「皮膚に対する深い理解に基づいて研究開発を続けた末、ヌボエンが開発された。国際標準化機構であるISO認証とKGMP認証を獲得したメーカーで、専門の研究チームにより、安定性や有効性をベースに差別化された製品が開発された」とし、「KTR韓国化学融合試験研究院による品質テストにおいて有害物質未検出で合格しており、安全性が検証されている」という。
また、「7月22日、清潭洞(チョンダムドン)のブランニュークリニックで、韓国美容整形医療関係者を対象に、「ヌボエンロンチングシンポジウム」が開催される」という。
(株)ブランニューラボは、ブランニュークリニック、ブランニューソリューション、コスメティックサービスを統合したグループ会社全体の製品/サービスの開発及び事業戦略、マーケティングを担当する法人会社。2023年、「自然な美しさを超えた健康な美しさ」をミッションに掲げ、「一人ひとりのライフを変化させる」というビジョンの実現を目指している。
**********************************************************
Brand new lab launches three 'Nuvoen' ampoule series for clinics
Brandnew Lab announced the launch of three ampoule products - Boost, Lipo, and PLLA - under its clinic solution brand 'Nuvoen', which has the slogan ‘bring new vitality to the skin’, on July 10th.
This new product line was researched and developed by Dr. Seong Eun Yoon, the director of Brandnew Clinic, who pioneered the development of contouring, sculpting, and baby injections.
With 10 years of accumulated clinical know-how, these clinic-use ampoules help refine unnecessary facial contours, improve skin regeneration and barrier, and customize volume.
The 'Nuvoen Boost Ampoule' is a blend of salmon DNA and growth factor MGF designed to enhance volume, skin radiance, dewy glow, and elasticity. It also aids in anti-aging treatment and the repair of damaged skin.
The ‘Nuvoen Lipo Ampoule’ is designed to manage facial contour lines, maintain elastic, three-dimensional skin, and help create clearer and smoother facial lines.
The 'Nuvoen PLLA Ampoule' features biocompatible and biodegradable PLLA (Poly L-Lactic Acid) micro-particles that are absorbed into the skin, promoting self-collagen production to improve wrinkles and restore natural volume.
These ampoules can be applied to the face like regular cosmetic products. For maximum effectiveness, use the ampoules after receiving home-care derma stamping or dermatological laser treatment to enhance skin absorption.
A Nuvoen official stated, "We developed Nuvoen with a deep understanding of skin and continuous research. Manufactured by a company with ISO and KGMP certifications, our professional researchers have ensured a product that is both stable and effective."
He added, "Safety has been verified through hazardous substance detection quality tests conducted by the Korea Testing & Research Institute."
He further announced, “We will hold a ‘Nuvoen Launching Symposium’ for domestic cosmetic plastic surgeons at the Brandnew Clinic in Cheongdam-dong on July 22nd.”
Meanwhile, Brandnew Lab Co., Ltd. is responsible for the development, business strategy, and marketing of the group’s products and services, integrating Brand New Clinic, Brand New Solution, and Brandnew Cosmetic services. With a mission to achieve healthy beauty beyond natural beauty by 2023, the company is committed to transforming individual lives.
