JY Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Sees Rise in Chinese Patients, Boosting Korea-China Aesthetic Medical Exchange

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JY Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Clinic , located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, is becoming a pivotal center for aesthetic medical exchange between Korea and China, following a significant rise in visits from Chinese medical professionals and patients.According to the clinic, the number of Chinese patients has been steadily increasing, particularly among those seeking advanced anti-aging treatments such as Ulthera, Titanium Lifting, and skin booster injections.On May 19, the clinic announced that it had received an official visit from a delegation of medical professionals from Zhengzhou, Henan Province.The delegation included Dr. Wang Junjie, Director of Plastic Surgery at Henan Provincial Third People's Hospital, and Dr. Wang Chenhao, Secretary of the Henan Private Medical Association. During their visit, the delegation toured the clinic’s facilities, observed key treatment procedures, and discussed opportunities for future collaboration.The clinic showcased its personalized treatment system and advanced lifting techniques. In particular, the ultrasound and radiofrequency-based lifting techniques and regenerative skin booster programs, garnered significant interest from the visiting group.A clinic representative stated, “We are observing an increasing rate of return visits among Chinese patients, with non-surgical treatments such as Juvelook, Rejuran, and exosome-based skin boosters gaining particular popularity. This trend reflects a growing preference for shorter recovery times and natural-looking results.”Dr. Choi Jun-young, Chief Director of the clinic, emphasized, “The growing trust in K-beauty is now extending to confidence in clinical medical procedures. Expectations surrounding patient care systems are also increasing. We will continue to collaborate internationally to lead the global aesthetic medicine field.”JY Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Clinic offers premium anti-aging solutions backed by over 20 years of clinical experience and has received industry recognition, including the prestigious Medical Asia Award in the field of plastic surgery. The clinic also benefits from its extensive experience with international patients, enhancing its capacity for international medical exchange.An industry expert remarked, “The Korean aesthetic medical industry is transforming into a high-value healthcare sector, spearheaded by specialized clinics such as JY Plastic Surgery & Dermatology.”

JY Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Clinic in Gangnam, Seoul

