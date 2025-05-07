President Kim Sang-young, Director Lee Seung-jin, Director Cha Joong-chan, Chairman Park Dong-sun, Superintendent Lee Jeong-seon, Policy Director Goh Yoon-ja, Manager Kim Chi-gon, and School Inspector Im Dong-yeon (from left to right) President Kim Sang-young of Company of AI Deepfake Prevention System Education, Chairman Park Dong-sun of Institute of APEC Collaborative Education

AI Deepfake Prevention Education Partnership to Nurture Global AI Management Leaders

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of APEC Collaborative Education (Chairman Park Dong-sun) and the Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education (Superintendent Lee Jeong-seon) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on April 25 to promote international exchange and nurture global talent.The MOU aims to open a new chapter in global AI-driven future education through cooperation on AI deepfake prevention system education and digital education informatization policies.Based on the AI deepfake prevention education and digital education information policy cooperation agreed upon on this day, the two institutes plan to expand international exchange programs and networks with overseas schools, implement various collaborative projects aimed at enhancing the global competencies of local talent and promoting global education initiatives.Chairman Park of the Institute of APEC Collaborative Education stated, “We will closely collaborate to enhance the global competencies of future generations.” Superintendent Lee of the Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education added, “We will actively support students in pursuing their dreams on the global stage.”AI deepfake prevention system education company of B5G6G Digital Currency, Chairman Kim Sang-young, attended the ceremony and commented, “Based on the APEC Summit to be held in Korea 2025 year, we will promote AI deepfake prevention system education as a global standard in AI education.” We provide global AI deepfake prevention system education by signing MOU with local educational institutions around the world.The MOU aims to nurture students trained in AI deepfake prevention system education into responsible AI management leaders needed in all fields, Between domestic and international.

