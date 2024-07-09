Houses of Parliament elect office bearers and receive briefings on budget votes, 9 Jul

Houses of Parliament to elect office bearers and receive briefings on budget votes

Members of both Houses of Parliament – the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the National Assembly (NA) – will tomorrow elect office bearers of their respective Houses and receive departmental briefings on budget votes.

Tomorrow morning at 10:00, members of the NA will hold a plenary sitting at the Cape Town City Hall to elect the House Chairpersons, designate representatives of Parliament to the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum and designate MPs of the House to serve on the Judicial Services Commission.

At noon, the NA Portfolio Committees will elect chairpersons and receive departmental briefings on budget votes.

Details of the NA hybrid sittingare as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Cape Town City Hall and on virtual platform

Meanwhile, at 14:00, Delegates to the NCOP will meet for a plenary sitting in the Council Chamber. Among the items on the agenda are the election of the Permanent Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP, Programming Whip, House Chairpersons, and the election of members to represent the NCOP at the Pan African Parliament, the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, the Judicial Services Commission, the Magistrate Commission, and members that will serve as trustees of the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund and PARMED Medical Aid Scheme Trustee Members.

Details of the NCOP hybrid sitting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber at Parliament and on virtual platform.

Note to media

Media wishing to physically attend the NCOP and NA Hybrid Sittings should send their details (full name, name of media house, ID or passport number) to Mr Mlindi Mpindi at mmpindi@parliament.gov.za.

Members of the public may follow the proceedings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via the live stream on Parliament’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages. Please see links below.

You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA