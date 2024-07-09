Submit Release
Barbara Reisman Leads 90-Minute Tour of the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, July 13. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center (AMIC) on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment through natural processes, and native/invasive plants. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

