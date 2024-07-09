Nam Định agrees to $9 million yarn production and dyeing plant

VIETNAM, July 9 - NAM ĐỊNH — The Nam Định Industrial Zones Authority has granted an investment certificate for Jinnor (Hong Kong) Limited to develop a yarn production and textile dyeing plant in the province.

To be developed at the Rạng Đông Textile Industrial Park in the Nghĩa Hưng District, the plant will have a total investment capital of US$9 million. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in October.

Once operational, the plant, which was awarded the certificate on July 8, will produce nearly 50 million square metres of fabric each year.

Headquartered in Hong Kong (China), Jinnor (Hong Kong) Limited has more than 30 years of experience in the field of textile production and fabric trading, supplying many famous brands in 19 countries and territories over the world.

Nam Định is now home to 170 foreign-invested projects with registered capital totalling $4.1 billion.

Large-scale ones include a $120-million project on producing computers and peripheral devices, developed by Quanta Computer Inc, a $84.5 million project by Singapore’s Xingyu Safety Technology and a $100 million project by Singapore’s Sunrise Material to produce high-tech polymer wrap films and a $42-million project by Taiwan’s JiaWei to manufacture plastic and melamine products.

The province said it will continue to make breakthroughs in attracting investment, including foreign investment. Top priority will be given to speeding up administrative reform, simplifying administrative procedures, upgrading infrastructure facilities and improving the quality of personnel resources. — VNS