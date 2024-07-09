Titan OS closes agreement with Free, the first telecom operator in France to launch its TV app on Philips Smart TVs

OQEE by Free

The launch of the OQEE app marks a further expansion of over 230 additional channels and a wide range of services available to Free subscribers

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the technology, entertainment and advertising company based in Barcelona, has announced its partnership with Free, a major telecom operator in France, to launch the OQEE, the TV app on Titan OS.

This partnership further strengthens Titan OS' content proposition, which is focused on offering localised and premium content.

The launch of OQEE, the TV app developed for Free's Mobile and Freebox subscribers, brings to Titan OS in France more than 230 additional channels and a wide range of OQEE TV services. These services are available to Free subscribers at no additional cost.

The OQEE TV app is already available on Philips 2024 Smart TVs powered by Titan OS, and will be progressively rolled out to some earlier models via an automatic software update.

Titan OS seamlessly integrates the OQEE app directly into the homepage, providing users with effortless access. This integration ensures a viewing experience that comprises all available content, including free live and on-demand programming, subscription services, movies, series, and more.

Titan OS is available for licensing on smart TVs from brands without their own operating system. These win-win partnerships allow manufacturers to incorporate the Titan OS content offering into their TVs and to generate new recurrent revenue streams.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Free

Free – the inventor of the world's first triple-play box – is a Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator in France, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. At end-March 2024, it had 22.7 million retail subscribers (15.2 million Mobile subscribers and 7.5 million Fixed-line subscribers). Free is a subsidiary of the iliad Group, which was created in France in the early 1990s and now also operates in Italy under the iliad brand and in Poland under the Play brand. In March 2021, the iliad Group launched its BtoB business in France under the Free Pro brand. www.free.fr