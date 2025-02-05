Titan OS partners with Zee Entertainment Enterprises for the launch of ZEE One streaming channel

Titan OS x ZEE ZEE One TV Set

Zee One joins Titan OS’s expanding streaming channel lineup with three localised feeds in German, French, and English, available in 13 European territories.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced its partnership with Zee Entertainment UK Limited to expand its content offering with the launch of the ZEE ONE channel, featuring localised feeds in German, French, and English for 13 European territories.

This partnership introduces ZEE ONE's high-quality entertainment from the cinematic Mecca of Asia: Bollywood to a wide European audience. The channels offer a curated selection of movies and series across popular genres like romance, comedy, and action. Each feed is tailored to its specific region.



ZEE ONE UK: Available in the UK, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland

ZEE ONE GERMAN: Accessible in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

ZEE ONE FRANCE: Broadcast in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Titan OS’s channel lineup is currently accessible on Philips smart TVs powered by its operating system and on selected Sony’s Android TVs, where it offers a curated selection of high-quality channels. ZEE ONE will now join this ecosystem, offering a diverse array of entertainment content across key markets.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, commented: "We are thrilled to bring the vibrant world of Bollywood to new audiences across Europe. ZEE ONE joins our robust lineup of premium channels, further diversifying our portfolio to feature content for all tastes and preferences."

Parul Goel. Territory Head, Europe, said: Launching Zee One on Titan OS, making it available to audiences on Philips and Sony’s Android TVs in Europe marks a significant milestone for us. We are excited to bring our diverse and engaging content to a wider audience, enriching their viewing experience with high-quality programming. Zee One offers a rich mix of Bollywood films and Indian television series, including popular titles like 'Jamai Raja', 'Kundali Bhagya', and 'Jodha Akbar'. Our programming is specially curated to cater to the tastes of European viewers, featuring genres ranging from romance and comedy to action and drama, starring Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. This expansion not only broadens our reach but also strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment across borders.”

The ZEE ONE channels are seamlessly integrated into Titan OS’s Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and intuitive homepage navigation tools, making it easier for viewers to discover and enjoy premium entertainment content with minimal effort.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About ZEE:

Zee Entertainment is a global media and entertainment powerhouse, recognised for its diverse content offerings that resonate with audiences across the globe. With a strong commitment to creativity and quality, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has consistently set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry. Zee entertains more than 1.3bn viewers globally, produces 500+ hours of content each week and 80+ TV channels.

