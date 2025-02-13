Titan OS partners with All3Media International for the launch of three streaming channels

All3media International

Three single-IP channels from All3Media International brought to European audiences: Great British Menu, Homes Under the Hammer, and So...Real

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced its partnership with All3Media International, a leading global independent TV and film production, digital and distribution group, to launch three new channels.

Through this partnership, Titan OS strengthens its premium content offering with the launch of three new single-IP channels, featuring popular, high-quality programs such as Great British Menu, Homes Under the Hammer, and So...Real. This launch aligns with All3Media International's mission to provide high-quality, engaging content across all genres and for all audiences:

Great British Menu: The beloved TV series where top British chefs compete to cook a course for a four-course banquet, will be available in the UK, Netherlands, and the Nordics.

Homes Under the Hammer: Also available in the UK, Netherlands, and the Nordics is the popular British daytime television series which focuses on property renovation and auction.

So...Real: UK audiences will also have access to the channel dedicated to lifestyle and reality content.

Titan OS’s channel lineup is currently accessible on Philips smart TVs powered by its operating system and on selected Sony’s Android TVs, where it offers a curated selection of high-quality channels.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: We're excited to bring beloved shows like ‘Great British Menu’ and ‘Homes Under the Hammer’ as dedicated channels, alongside ‘So...Real’, which offers the best of Reality TV and Documentaries, to European audiences. By having channels centered entirely on a single show, we give fans seamless, easy access to the content they love. It’s all about enhancing the viewing experience and making it easier for audiences to immerse themselves in their favorite programming”.

Amanda Stevens, VP Global Digital Partnerships commented, “We’re thrilled to the expand the reach of our FAST channels with Titan OS, bringing our key brand single IP channels like the iconic cookery competition Great British Menu, the beloved home renovation series Homes Under the Hammer, plus a mixture of top reality shows like Tattoo Fixers through So..Real”.

The channels are seamlessly integrated into Titan OS’s Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and intuitive homepage navigation features, making it easier for viewers to discover and enjoy premium content while reducing search time.



About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

www.titanos.tv

Press contact

Fernanda Perabeles

PR Manager, Titan OS

fernanda.perabeles@titanos.tv

About All3Media International

All3Media International distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world. The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing high-quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience, consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its growth – twice. Its catalogue contains over 35,000 hours of content across all genres.

As well as one of the top-selling drama series MIDSOMER MURDERS, All3Media International’s quality scripted content includes FLEABAG, ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, IT'S A SIN, TRIGGER POINT, THE TOURIST, MYSTERY ROAD, VAN DER VALK and THE ENGLISH. Its non-scripted content slate includes premium factual documentaries such as WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL? and FEVER PITCH: THE RISE OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE as well as various factual entertainment titles including ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU, GREAT BRITISH MENU and FOUR IN A BED. The company also represents brands featuring some of television's most beloved names including Monty Don, Alan Titchmarsh, Gordon Ramsay, Mary Beard and Grayson Perry. All3Media International’s celebrated formats include THE TRAITORS, GOGGLEBOX, UNDERCOVER BOSS, LINGO, THE DOG HOUSE and RACE ACROSS THE WORLD, and it also represents an extensive list of successful scripted formats including LIAR, BLOOD, CHEAT and QUEER AS FOLK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.