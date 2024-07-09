Webster Road turn lane project in Summersville is now underway

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced the start of the $13,288,965 Webster Road turn lanes project in Summerville, Nicholas County.



The project is located on WV 41, Webster Road, beginning on the south side of US 19 in Summersville near the existing entrance to Lowes at milepost 17.28. The project goes 2.94 miles north across US 19 and ends at milepost 20.22 near Silo Road, County Route 10.



The project is intended to improve capacity and functionality of the roadway for the approximately 6,100 vehicles per day that use this major collector. It will also improve functionality at the US 19 intersection and improve access to the new Nicholas County elementary and middle school complex that is being built at Glade Creek Park.



The project will consist of minor widening south of US 19 to accommodate a new traffic pattern with turn lane improvements. A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of WV 41 and US 19 for more efficient traffic direction. Two sections of Webster Road will be widened north of US 19 to add a combined center-left-turn lane in addition to the northbound and southbound through lanes.



The first section will add a 1,000-foot-long center-left-turn lane at the intersection of US 19, and the second section will add an approximately 3000-foot-long center-left-turn lane near Glade Creek Park. The center-left-turn lanes will allow travelers who want to make a left turn to diverge out of traffic to access businesses, schools or residences while lessening delays to through traffic.



The additional roadway width in these congested areas should also improve response times for emergency responders compared to the somewhat narrow existing roadway. The project includes constructing two-foot-wide paved shoulders, drainage improvements, guardrail installations and other necessary modifications in addition to paving the entire length and putting down new pavement markings.



Utility relocations to accommodate the roadway widening have been underway for several months. The roadway construction project officially began Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The project is tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2025.



The WVDOH has adjusted traffic signals in the area to minimize traffic delays, but motorists may experience delays during construction. Travelers are advised to allow additional time to safely travel through the work zones, and seek alternate routes around the work if possible. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and to use caution while traveling in the area.​​