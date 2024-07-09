Submit Release
More than 1.3 million transactions occurred on West Virginia Turnpike during holiday travel period

During the 11-day 4th of July holiday travel period, from Thursday June 27, 2024 to Sunday July 7, 2024, 1,374,731 transactions occurred at toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike.

“Just as we expected, the 11-day travel period for the 4th of July holiday was a busy time for the WV Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “We are very pleased with the work of our Toll Department, Traffic flaggers, Courtesy Patrol, State Police Troop 7, Maintenance department and Dispatch center, among others. It takes a lot of coordinated effort and planning on ​behalf of several departments to make travel on the WV Turnpike during holiday periods go as smooth as possible for the patron.”

The 1,374,731 total transactions were only 10,269 transactions off from the 1,385,000-estimate released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The busiest day of the travel period was Sunday, July 7 with 152,310 transactions across the three toll booths on the Turnpike. Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 were the two other busiest days with 150, 291 and 148,397 transactions, respectively.

Transaction totals on West Virginia Turnpike during 4th of July travel period:

  • Thursday, June 27                         124,920                           
  • Friday, June 28                              150,291                            
  • Saturday, June 29                          148,387                         
  • Sunday, June 30                            123,867                           
  • Monday, July 1                              107,182                           
  • Tuesday, July 2                              106,605          
  • Wednesday, July 3                         127,421
  • Thursday, July 4                              83,558
  • Friday, July 5                                 108,333
  • Saturday, July 6                             141,857
  • Sunday, July 7                               152,310


