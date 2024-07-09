Bridge on 40th Street in Nitro closed through August for deck replacement

Page Content

The US Army SP4 Harold “Skip” Grueser Memorial Bridge, which carries 40th Street across Armour Creek in Nitro, will be closed from Monday, July 8, 2024, through mid-August for a deck replacement project.



On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $1.85 million to replace the deck on the bridge, which had been resurfaced several times in recent years.​



Triton’s contract requires that the contractor complete work on the bridge prior to school opening in August.





Triton will demolish the existing bridge deck and replace it with a new deck. The arrangement will not allow for access to emergency vehicles until construction is complete.



During construction motorists may detour around the bridge using WV 25 and WV 62.





