Beloved Bunny Blasts Off in Claw Stars x Usagyuuun!!! Crossover

Claw Stars x Usagyuuun Crossover Exclusive Collectibles Available in Usagyuuun Bundle

Available now: Collab between Google Play's Best Pick Up & Play Game of the Year and the world's top sticker IP with 6 billion downloads globally!

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI)

Usagyuuun fits perfectly into the Claw Stars universe and resonates with fans of both IPs.” — Lim Jenn Yu, Appxplore CCO