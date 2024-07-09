Beloved Bunny Blasts Off in Claw Stars x Usagyuuun!!! Crossover
Usagyuuun fits perfectly into the Claw Stars universe and resonates with fans of both IPs.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning casual game Claw Stars by Appxplore (iCandy) has launched a crossover with Minto Inc.'s widely beloved Usagyuuun, one of the world's most popular chat stickers, featuring an adorable rice cake bunny that stretches energetically to express emotions. Packed full of squishy cuteness, the Usagyuuun collab is available now in Claw Stars, which can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play.
— Lim Jenn Yu, Appxplore CCO
A must-try for lovers of all things cute and cuddly, the Claw Stars x Usagyuuun crossover has the unique distinction of being Usagyuuun's very first video game debut, giving users the exciting opportunity to play as the iconic bunny. Usagyuuun gets the chance to hop on board the spaceship and become the new hero of Claw Stars, clawing for treasures and rescuing cute animals across the universe.
As a celebration of Usagyuuun's expressive nature, this crossover features the Usagyuuun Pack, a cornucopia of exclusive premium content that includes many delightful new ways for players to express themselves.
This pack includes two quirky new spaceships, the Usagyuuun Ship where Usagyuuun dangles wildly out of the spaceship whenever it moves, as well as the Ninjin Rocket which features mysterious carrot Ninjin!? piloting an even chunkier giant carrot. Players can complete the look with the accompanying joystick and Usagyuuun Helmet, which is adorably shaped to accommodate Usagyuuun's bunny ears, or choose from a whimsical selection of 20 unique unlockable spacesuits and two joysticks, available as part of the Naughty Rabbit and Mecha Rabbit Style Station collections.
The social aspects of the game have been infused with even more charm and personality, with animated Usagyuuun stickers to use when chatting with Squadron members, mischievous Usagyuuun foolstone pics for pranking friends, and five ultra-cute Usagyuuun profile avatars.
Last but not least, players have the option to recruit Usagyuuun's best buddy, the cuddly cat Nekogyuuun, to serve as a new addition to the existing lineup of friendly Helpers who will boost the rewards from clawing. Nekogyuuun's DNA can be collected to evolve your squishable feline friend through four stages of increasingly adorable looks.
All players will get the chance to take home their own Usagyuuun Costume and more rewards by completing a special mission that involves clawing for the bunny capsules that have appeared mysteriously across the land. Supercharge mission rewards with the Usagyuuun Pass which gives access to the Nekogyuuun Spaceship, where the player gets to ride on a giant robot cat, as well as a cuddly joystick with Usagyuuun and Nekogyuuun wrapped around each other in a cute little hug.
Players can experience the appeal of Usagyuuun for themselves by trying out the Claw Stars x Usagyuuun crossover, live now in Claw Stars.
About Minto
Minto has the No. 1 track record in SNS marketing utilizing animation and manga, and Quon Corporation, which has the world's No. 1 track record in character stamp downloads and IP production in the NFT/metaverse domain, merged their management and created this company on January 4, 2022. The company will be a global leader in the NFT/metaverse field and a leading producer of IP. Going forward, we will leverage the strengths of the two companies to create a creator economy for manga and anime creators and continue to increase the amount of content reaching the world. For more information, please visit www.minto-inc.jp/en/.
About Appxplore (iCandy)
Appxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.
About iCandy Interactive Limited
iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.
With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history. For more information, please visit https://icandy.io/.
iCandy Group is supported by a strong network of strategic shareholders, including Animoca Brands, Fatfish Group, Baidu, Singtel, SK Square, AIS, IncubateFund, as well as several Australian and international funds.
