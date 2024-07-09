Clickspace, Lauft, Werklab and CoWork Halifax Join to Unveil Canada's First Coast-to-Coast Flexible Workspace Network
We are eager to launch this network to facilitate collaboration and growth across Canadian businesses and create opportunities for like-minded talent to connect and strengthen our economy”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickspace, in collaboration with Lauft, Werklab and CoWork Halifax are proud to announce the launch of Canada's first coast-to-coast network of flexible workspaces. This groundbreaking partnership aims to revolutionize business travel for Canadians by offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness through discounted day passes to any of their 11 locations.
Leaders in their respective markets, Clickspace (Montreal), Lauft (Toronto), Werklab (Vancouver) and CoWork Halifax (Halifax), have come together to facilitate business travel and provide Canadian small business owners and business travelers with over 100,000 sq ft of workspace in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax. This expansive network features an array of amenities, including a rooftop lounge, 3PL fulfillment center, storage space, state-of-the art videoconferencing rooms, collaborative lounges, conference rooms, event spaces, and a calendar full of innovative programming and networking opportunities.
"We are eager to launch this network to facilitate collaboration and growth across Canadian businesses and create opportunities for like-minded talent to connect and strengthen our economy," said Margaux Chetrit, managing director of Clickspace.
By belonging to this modern, flexible workspace network, individuals and businesses will enjoy unique opportunities to connect, collaborate, and thrive together, no matter where they are at a flat rate of $25 per day. This national network anticipates more co-working spaces to join in the months ahead, further enhancing the ecosystem and providing members with increased flexibility to find comfortable, productive spaces wherever their journey may take them.
This initiative is especially beneficial for teams across Canada who can belong to the same network and enjoy the advantages of fluidity and stability. The pricing model is designed to help national businesses keep real estate costs low, while increasing access and convenience to workspaces closer to home, thereby reducing wasted time with long commutes and encouraging employees to return to the office with inviting spaces. Daypasses are available for purchase directly on the participating brands’ websites with the use of promo code CANADAYPASS.
About Clickspace:
ClickSpace is a digital and physical community, dedicated to supporting e-commerce businesses at every stage of their growth. Located in the heart of District Central in the iconic 1 Chabanel building, ClickSpace is designed to better serve Montreal's thriving e-commerce sector and women-led businesses. It's state-of-the-art facilities provide end-to-end solutions for entrepreneurs under one roof, including flexible office and co-working spaces, storage, order fulfillment and logistics, and a comprehensive suite of partner services. Clickspace is a project of Avenir Properties and Montreal Mini-Storage.
About Lauft:
LAUFT ("MYLAUFT Inc.) was founded in 2017 and is the most flexible provider of convenient, consistent and professional workspace in the market. LAUFT is a network of conveniently located spaces activated through an on-demand mobile experience designed for customers with the flexibility to work from anywhere. LAUFT continues to grow its network of on-demand workspaces and will expand its market penetration into a broader range of venues through partnerships across a wide range of verticals. From airports to conference venues, retail to storage, LAUFT delivers a client-first approach to finding highly accessible spaces to get to work. For additional information about LAUFT, please visit our website at www.lauft.work.
About Werklab:
Werklab is a holistic wellness coworking business on a mission to disrupt the traditional narrative of work culture. By offering comprehensive wellness resources and services, we empower our members to prioritize self-care, inspiring their best work.
About CoWork Halifax:
From shared workstations to private offices, CoWork Halifax rooms provide everything you need to get your work done and stay inspired. CoWork Halifax also offers a variety of value-add services such as shared administrative support, bike storage, lockers, printing and complimentary coffee. Conveniently located in the Quinpool district, CoWork Halifax is just a short walk to many amenities, including some of the city’s best coffee shops and restaurants.
