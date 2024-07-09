American Muslim and Jewish Organizations Unite to Condemn Weaponization of Rape in Conflict Areas
Muslim and Jewish women of America unite to condemn conflict-based violence against womenMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is hosting a special reception and screening of “Screams Before Silence,” the Sheryl Sandberg documentary about the sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The event is being held in partnership with Hadassah Metro, a regional arm of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, and the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. The screening will be followed by a discussion between Hadassah National President Carol Ann Schwartz and AMMWEC Co-Founder and President Anila Ali. The conversation, sure to be insightful and thought-provoking, will explore empowerment, resilience, and the importance of diverse voices and opinions in today's society.
"We are honored to be collaborating with Hadassah Metro and the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan to bring this powerful documentary to the New York City community,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “Through this event, we hope to spark meaningful conversations and encourage dialogue around the challenges facing women of all backgrounds.”
“Violence against women is never OK. The Holy Quran orders ‘men to be the protectors of women.’ Islam prohibits attack on non-combatants, even during conflict,” added Ali.
“As a global humanitarian organization, we at Hadassah are shaken to the core by the evidence of the weaponization of rape and other acts of sexual brutality in conflicts across the world,” said Carol Ann Schwartz, National President of Hadassah. “We are excited to join forces with AMMWEC and the Marlene Meyerson JCC. By coming together, we can empower even more women, from all walks of life, to help raise awareness, demand justice and drive positive change than each of our organizations could on its own.”
We are grateful to the following supporting organizations for their collaboration around this event: ADL New York/New Jersey, AEquitas, American Zionist Movement, A Wider Bridge, Elluminate, Emunah, I Believe Israeli Women Jewish Women International, Muslim Women Speakers, Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, Simon Wiesenthal Center, UJA Federation of New York, and Zioness Movement.
"The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan is proud to be one of the leading presenters of films that require conversation and community engagement. The JCC is a space for dialogue, deeper understanding, and bringing the community together to explore important topics," said Isaac Zablocki, Senior Director of Film Programs and the Israel Film Center at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.
For more information about the event or to become a supporter of AMMWEC, please email Info@ammwec.org.
Please register here for the event on July 11th, 2014:
https://mmjccmfilm.eventive.org/films/66746444bd3a890026f1b2dc
About the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)
www.ammwec.org
AMMWEC takes on the challenge of internal and external bigotry by empowering Muslim women on the frontlines. Inspired by our own journeys as immigrants who have prospered in America, we are proud American Muslim women leaders who unite to: strengthen our community, confront bigotry in all its forms, celebrate cultural heritage, and build enduring bonds with fellow Americans of all faiths. As Americans by choice, our work is a tribute to our great country and our heritage. Ammwec is a leading Muslim women's civil rights organization that fights for the elimination of violence, harassment, intimidation, and discrimination against women and girls. AMMWEC also advocates for religious freedom for everyone everywhere.
About Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America
Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, donors and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change on such critical issues as ensuring Israel’s security, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health care. Through its Jerusalem-based hospital system, the Hadassah Medical Organization, Hadassah helps support exemplary care for more than 1 million people every year as well as world-renowned medical research. Hadassah’s hospitals serve without regard to race, religion or nationality and in 2005 earned a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for building bridges to peace through medicine. Hadassah also supports two youth villages that set at-risk youth in Israel on the path to a successful future. Visit www.hadassah.org
About Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan
Together with its community, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan creates opportunities for people to connect, grow, and learn within an ever-changing Jewish landscape. Located on 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, the JCC is a vibrant non-profit community center on the Upper West Side. It also presents a robust slate of virtual programming, serving an even wider community. The JCC serves over 30,000 people annually through 1,200 programs each season that educate, inspire, and transform participants' minds, bodies, and spirits. Since its inception, the JCC has been committed to serving the community by offering programs, classes, and events that reach beyond neighborhood boundaries, reaching people at all stages of their lives. Learn more at mmjccm.org
Staff Writer
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube