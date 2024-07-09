Submit Release
California Supreme Court Names Judges to State Bar Court Vetting Committee

The California Supreme Court this week named two judges to a committee that vets candidates seeking to serve as State Bar Court judges.

The court appointed Judge Lucy Armendariz, of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, and Judge Monica Wiley, of the Superior Court of San Francisco County, to the Applicant Evaluation and Nomination Committee. Judge Armendariz will serve as chair and Judge Wiley as vice chair of the committee, effective immediately. They replace departing committee member and former chair Justice Sandra Margulies, of the First District Court of Appeal, and member Judge Winifred Smith, of the Superior Court of Alameda County, after their retirements from the bench.

The Application Evaluation and Nomination Committee is a seven-member volunteer committee that solicits, screens, and evaluates all applications for appointment to the State Bar Court of California, which rules on attorney discipline cases.

The other continuing members include attorneys Kenneth Babcock, Victor Revenko, and Alice Salvo, and two members of the State Bar Board of Trustees—non-attorney trustees Genaro Trejo and Mark Toney.

The committee is governed by rule 9.11 of the California Rules of Court.

