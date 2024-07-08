House Bill 2216 Printer's Number 3493

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and with the approval of the Governor, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, to quitclaim and release to the United States of America any right, title or interest it may have with respect to a certain use restriction and a related reversionary interest related to certain portions of Valley Forge National Historical Park situate in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania; authorizing the release of Project 70 restrictions on certain land owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in Overfield Township, Wyoming County; authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to the City of Philadelphia a right-of-way easement situate in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, in exchange for improvements to Benjamin Rush State Park and monetary consideration to the Commonwealth to be used toward the acquisition and conveyance of a tract of land to be added to French Creek State Park; authorizing the transfer of administrative jurisdiction of portions of State park lands in exchange for certain lands situate in New Vernon Township, Mercer County, from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to the Department of Transportation for anticipated highway improvement projects; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Agriculture and the Governor, to grant and convey to Joshua R. Snyder a certain tract of land located in Windsor Township, Berks County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands and improvements situate in Haverford Township, Delaware County, to Carelink Community Support Services of PA, Inc.; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Governor, to grant and convey to The Roland Curtin Foundation for the Preservation of Eagle Furnace, certain lands, buildings and improvements, situate in Boggs Township, Centre County, and further authorizing the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to transfer to The Roland Curtin Foundation for the Preservation of Eagle Furnace its buildings located on adjacent property leased from the United States Department of the Army; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Franklin Township, Greene County, certain lands situate in Franklin Township, Greene County; authorizing the Department of General Services to convey to the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism, a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation, certain lands and improvements thereon, situate in Oil City, Venango County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, to convey to the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism, a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation, certain lands and improvements thereon, situate in Oil City, Venango County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Transportation and the Governor, to grant and convey to the Bear Creek Township Volunteer Hose Company an access easement and two storm water easements from certain lands situate in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County; and authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to release a portion of a use restriction affecting certain real property situate in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, which the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania previously conveyed to the School District of the City of Harrisburg.