QUASI ROBOTICS EXPANDS REACH IN MEXICO AND WEST COAST WITH LOGICBUS PARTNERSHIP FOR MODEL C2 AMR DISTRIBUTION
Quasi Robotics Inc., a leading developer of autonomous mobile robot solutions for material handling, today announced a strategic partnership with Logicbus Inc.
Together, we can help a growing number of organizations throughout Mexico and Western USA unlock their operations’ full potential.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quasi Robotics Inc., a leading developer of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling, today announced a strategic partnership with Logicbus Inc., a prominent distributor of technology equipment serving diverse industries throughout Mexico and Western USA.
— Vlad Lebedev, CEO, Quasi Robotics
This collaboration will expand access to the Quasi Model C2 AMR utility and delivery transport robot in key markets, and contribute to the company’s ultimate goal of providing precise and intelligent automation solutions to organizations in life sciences, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and beyond.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Logicbus, a company known for its deep understanding of the Mexican market” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO at Quasi Robotics, "Together, we can help a growing number of organizations unlock their operations’ full potential - through powerful and affordable automation with quick and tangible returns.”
By enabling on-demand delivery of supplies and components, the Model C2 aims to reduce facilities’ employee strain, mitigate manual transport inefficiencies, and empower resource allocation toward more critical operations.
LogicBus brings extensive experience in providing the top automation solutions to markets in Mexico and the United States. The company’s expertise in industrial automation, coupled with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, makes it an ideal partner for Quasi Robotics.
"We’re excited to join forces with Quasi Robotics, leveraging their advanced AMR technology with AI to enhance operational efficiency across various sectors” said Blasioz Valenzuela, CEO at Logicbus, inc., "This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers in Mexico and USA. By integrating Model C2 AMR into our offerings, we enable our current and future clients to easily and affordably automate their material mobility in their factories with a very easy to use technology.”
This partnership marks a significant step forward for Quasi Robotics. By leveraging LogicBus's industry knowledge and distribution network, Quasi Robotics is poised to make a greater impact on businesses across diverse sectors, driving operational efficiency and productivity in the US and Mexico.
About Quasi Robotics:
Quasi Robotics develops advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling and intralogistic transport. The company’s proprietary Q.AI Intelligence software provides dynamic route planning, reliable navigation and instant obstacle avoidance, coupled with quick deployment and an intuitive user control interface. With a team of experienced robotics engineers and a commitment to customer-centric solutions, Quasi is dedicated to empowering businesses with intelligent, on-demand material transport that improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances workplace safety.
About LogicBus:
Logicbus Inc. is a leading distributor of technology and industrial automation equipment with a strong presence in Mexico and the western United States. Since its founding, Logicbus has been committed to offering innovative and high-quality solutions to a wide range of industries, including life sciences, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and many others. The company is distinguished by its focus on customer service, its ability to tailor solutions to the specific needs of its clients, and its dedication to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies in the field of automation.
###
Alena Shumova
Quasi Robotics
info@quasi.ai
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Quasi Robotics Announces Updated Model C2 - Autonomous Mobile Cart