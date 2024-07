RE: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person UPDATE

UPDATE: Timothy spoke with VSP on 07/08/24 and advised he was fine.

CASE#: 24A3004378

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2024 at 1652 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange/Morristown, VT

MISSING PERSON: Timothy Magee

AGE: 43

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

VSP Berlin is requesting assistance locating Timothy Magee. He was last seen in Morristown, VT on 06/28/2024, and his last known address is in Orange, VT. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Berlin State Police Barracks at (802)229-9191.

