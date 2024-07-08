Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at 16:26 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw’s Supermarket, 127 VT Rte 12, Randolph, VT 05060

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Neil E. Gibbs

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/08/2024 at approximately 16:26 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the parking lot of Shaw’s supermarket in Randolph. An investigation determined that the vehicle is a 2018 blue Subaru Legacy bearing a Vermont license plate reading “GIBBER”, as well as a 50th-anniversary edition badge, and was stolen between the hours of 16:10-16:26 on 07/08/2024. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.