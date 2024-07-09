Leading Cannabis PR Firm Proven Media Unveils Fresh Influencer Division Through Industry Blazers Brand
The new program will connect brands with consumers, influencers, celebrities, and lifestyle media.
I am so proud of our team. We’ve already seen great results from our celebrity gifting campaigns and I can’t wait to see what other great things Industry Blazers can accomplish for our clients”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firm, today announced the launch of a new influencer division through its Industry Blazers brand to meet the growing demand for curated public relations strategies that hone in on tastemakers and trendsetters.
— Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media
Featuring curated product gifting programs for influencers and celebrities in relevant verticals, intimate dinners and cocktail hours, and affiliate marketing among other campaigns, the new Industry Blazers program provides a unique path for brands to connect with consumers, influencers, celebrities, and lifestyle media in a meaningful way.
The program announcement comes after the Industry Blazers team gave curated product gift bags to touring artists including Megan Thee Stallion, PartyNextDoor, and GloRilla earlier this month. Gift bags included an array of cannabis products from brands like Aeriz, Copperstate Farms, Story Cannabis, and more.
“I am so proud of my team for assembling this new influencer division. We’ve already seen great results from our celebrity gifting campaigns and I can’t wait to see what other great things Industry Blazers can accomplish for our clients,” said Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media.
Established in 2015, Industry Blazers previously highlighted notable executives in the cannabis industry. The influencer and marketing-forward rebrand responds to the growing demand for curated, lifestyle-focused public relations strategies. For more information, visit industryblazers.com.
Proven Media has been named one of the “Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the NYC Observer and called a “Star Maker” by North Valley Magazine. Founded in 2009 by Kim Prince, a “2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis” by Green Market Report and one of the “30 Most Powerful Women in Cannabis” by AZ Big Media, Proven Media is known for its strategic planning and investor communications, press relations, media outreach, brand development, and more. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
