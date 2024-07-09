Making Wishes Sweeter: Belfonte Launches Summer Campaign to Support Make-A-Wish
EINPresswire.com/ -- Belfonte Ice Cream and Dairy Foods Company, a maker of delicious ice cream from the heart of Kansas City, is excited to announce the launch of its "Making Wishes Sweeter" campaign, which began on July 1 and goes through August 18. This initiative combines the delight of new flavors with the heartfelt mission of supporting critically ill children through the local Make-A-Wish chapter.
During the campaign, consumers are invited to participate in shaping the future of Belfonte's flavor lineup by voting for their favorite new ice cream flavors or submitting their creative ideas via the dedicated promotional landing page at BelfonteDairy.com/Wish. For every vote cast, Belfonte pledges to donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, with a maximum donation of $5,000. In a demonstration of community spirit, Belfonte's retail partners, Balls Foods, Cosentino's, and McKeever's, have collectively committed to matching this donation, amplifying the impact of each consumer's participation.
"We're thrilled to launch 'Making Wishes Sweeter' and partner with Make-A-Wish to bring joy to children facing critical illnesses," said Tim Ketcham, general sales manager of Belfonte Ice Cream and Dairy Foods Company. "This campaign invites our consumers to indulge in the joy of new flavors and make a difference in their community."
"Since our inception, we have been able to grant the heartfelt wishes of more than 10,000 children throughout Kansas and Missouri," says Brian Miller, vice president of marketing & communication, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. "This is only possible through the incredible support we've received from our caring supporters. A wish has the power to transform lives, bring communities together, and create life-changing moments."
In addition to online voting and flavor submissions, the campaign will feature in-store sampling, ice cream truck retailer events, and participation from local retailers, enhancing visibility and engagement with the cause. Belfonte encourages its social media followers to share their flavor preferences and campaign experiences using the hashtag #BelfonteWish.
For more information and to participate in "Making Wishes Sweeter," visit BelfonteDairy.com/Wish and join us in making a difference, one scoop at a time.
About Belfonte Dairy
Since 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has been delighting families with rich, delicious dairy products crafted in the heart of Kansas City. Committed to quality and taste, Belfonte uses only the finest milk sourced from local farms to ensure every product delivers unmatched freshness and creamy flavor. From ice cream to yogurt to dip, Belfonte Dairy products bring joy to homes across Kansas City and beyond. For more information, visit BelfonteDairy.com.
About Make-A-Wish
Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri, and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas.
Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has granted more than 9,500 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our wish.org/mokan.
