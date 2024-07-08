Concept3D and University of Alabama Athletics Team Up to Elevate Fan & Guest Experience with Innovative Interactive Map
Empowering Visitors with Advanced Navigation and Information Technology
We are thrilled to collaborate with the University of Alabama Athletics, an organization that continually strives for excellence”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a leader in creating immersive online experiences, is excited to announce that the University of Alabama Athletics has recently become a client and work is underway to launch a modern interactive mapping application designed to transform the game day experience for fans and guests.
— Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO
Game day maps are essential in helping fans plan their journey before and during an event, providing services such as blue dot location, turn-by-turn navigation, and detailed event-specific information. Concept3D will transform the UA game day experience by converting more than 30 maps from limited, static PDF format to a dynamic tool that is both interactive and easy-to-use. Map information is essential for Bryant-Denny Stadium, Parking, Pre-Game Traffic, Post-Game Traffic, Rideshare, RV Lots, the Quad, Shuttle, and event-specific details.
This comprehensive mapping solution will allow fans to easily search for information, view results, explore venues, and navigate directly to their destinations using intuitive, turn-by-turn directions. The enhanced game day map will be integrated into the Alabama Athletics app and will replace the existing PDF maps on uagameday.com, ensuring a seamless and enriched fan experience.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the University of Alabama Athletics, an organization that continually strives for excellence," said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. "There are a number of valuable ways Alabama Athletics can employ our mapping technology such as sending alumni or donors specific directions from designated parking to an assigned tailgating location and all the way to their seats, or even highlighting merchandise, food & beverage, and transportation options available for a specific event."
Concept3D's advanced mapping technology will create an intuitive, user-friendly platform that allows fans to easily navigate venues, locate services, and engage with interactive content. This strategy not only reflects the distinguished reputation of the Crimson Tide but also significantly improves accessibility and enjoyment for all athletic event attendees.
For more information about how Concept3D is transforming the fan and guest experience, please visit Concept3D.com.
Josh Darnell
Concept3D
+1 303-596-1866
josh.darnell@concept3d.com