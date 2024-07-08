Submit Release
Lebanon Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Lebanon Driver Services Center, located at 204 Maddux Simpson Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Monday, July 15, and will reopen in January 2025. Upon completion of the remodel, citizens can expect new flooring, fresh paint, an expanded parking lot, and additional building space!

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, the Wilson County Clerk’s Office, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers:

County Partnership:

  • Wilson County Clerk: 129 South College Street, Lebanon, TN - By appointment only

Nearby Self-Service Kiosks:

At a self-service kiosk, citizens can renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only), order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime and concealed carry), upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit, pay full reinstatement fees (Partial payment plans are not accepted), reissue a driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, they must visit a Driver Services center for re-issuance), add emergency contacts, update, replace or renew their regular driver's license, change an address, voter registration, or advance a graduated driver license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments. 

