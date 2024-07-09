Dr. Sandra Roy, ND, Updates New Regenerative Health Services

Dr. Sandra Roy, ND (310-340-1239), has launched naturopathic services aimed at high-end individuals in Los Angeles, focusing on personalized health optimization

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sandra Roy, ND, has updated her health and wellness services, specifically tailored for elite clientele in Los Angeles. This expansion and update means clients receive integrated advanced naturopathic techniques with personalized care plans.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dr-s.one/

Dr. Roy’s practice now incorporates unique techniques such as intention setting and sound healing, enhancing the efficacy of each treatment. These methods allow clients to connect deeply with their healing processes, facilitating superior health outcomes. "The focus of my practice is on providing more than just health solutions. I aim to transform the lifestyle of my clients, integrating their health plans with their personal and professional lives, ensuring that they can perform at their peak without compromising their health," said Dr. Roy.

Dr. Roy’s services attract professionals from various fields who require discreet healthcare that fits their demanding schedules. Her approach is hands-on and highly customized, involving detailed assessments and bespoke treatment plans tailored to each individual's unique health needs and circumstances.

In addition to these specialized services, Dr. Roy emphasizes the importance of intention and sound in medicine, educating clients on the role of an active mindset in health optimization. She challenges common misconceptions about naturopathy, demonstrating that lifestyle and mindset are as crucial as the treatments themselves.

Further enhancing her offerings, Dr. Roy is set to launch an exclusive wellness retreat in Ibiza, Spain, with future plans for expansion to other countries.

These retreats will feature cutting-edge treatments such as stem cell regeneration, NAD+, contrast hydrotherapy, biomodulation, Tesla coil PEMF, and excursion experiences that promote joy and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Roy is preparing to release "The Detox Bible," a book that bridges science and spirit to elevate health and wellness.

About Dr. Sandra Roy, ND:

Dr. Sandra Roy, ND, is a naturopathic practitioner specializing in high-end, personalized health optimization. Her practice is based in Los Angeles, California, where she offers a range of naturopathic services designed to integrate seamlessly into the lives of her clients, promoting long-term health and vitality. Interested individuals can learn more about Dr. Roy and her practice by visiting her website https://www.dr-s.one/ or by calling 818-858-6048 to schedule a consultation.