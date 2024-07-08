Research Shows Less than 25% Report Success in Accounting Recruiting and Retention

Center for Accounting Transformation CPA Trendlines: Actionable Intelligence for the Tax, Accounting & Finance Community Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the Center for Accounting Transformation

Upcoming webinar to share what research tells us about filling the talent gap in the accounting profession and best practices with those reporting success.

Addressing the talent gap in accounting is crucial for the future of our profession. [Let's] provide actionable solutions and foster a collaborative environment... ” — Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent research, the accounting industry faces a significant staffing crisis. The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) reports that 75% of public accounting firms have been unable to fill open positions due to a lack of qualified candidates. Additionally, a study by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) reveals that the demand for accounting professionals is expected to grow by 6% over the next decade, further exacerbating the talent gap. Recent research adds to the issue's importance, showing that fewer than one-fourth of accounting and finance teams feel their accounting and recruiting efforts have been successful.

The Center for Accounting Transformation announces an upcoming webinar, "Staffing Strategies: Uncovering Solutions for the Accounting Talent Gap," scheduled for July 11 at 12 pm ET. This timely event will address the critical issue of talent shortages in the accounting profession, offering innovative strategies to attract and retain top talent. A whitepaper will also be available for download. The cost is $25 to attend, but readers can use promo code “strat-50” to save 50% and attend for only $12.50.

The upcoming webinar will be hosted by Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and founder and inspiration architect of the Center for Accounting Transformation, and Rick Telberg, founder and CEO for Bay Street Group LLC and publisher and editor of CPA Trendlines. The two will review the research results of the Center for Accounting Transformation’s research into accounting staffing strategies and reveal best practices.

Objectives include:

• Determine how accounting firms and finance departments tackle the staffing crisis head-on with creative solutions.

• Understand external staffing strategies, from outsourcing to contractor utilization, and learn how these methods reshape the industry.

• Examine the keys to organizational success through strategies shared to navigate staffing challenges and drive business growth.

• Recognize the role of automation and optimization in streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency.

• Identify internal staffing strategies currently employed by industry leaders.

"Addressing the talent gap in accounting is crucial for the future of our profession," said Shimamoto. "This webinar aims to provide actionable solutions and foster a collaborative environment where industry professionals can share their experiences and best practices."

The "Staffing Strategies: Uncovering Solutions for the Accounting Talent Gap" webinar is open to all accounting professionals, HR specialists, and anyone interested in learning more about effective staffing strategies in the accounting industry. To register for the event, please visit https://improvetheworld.net/events/staffing-strategies-uncovering-solutions-for-the-accounting-talent-gap/.

Event Details:

• Date: July 11, 2024

• Time: 12 p.m. ET (1 hour)

• Location: Webinar

• Cost: $25 – Use promo code “strat-50” to save 50% and attend for only $12.50

• Registration: https://improvetheworld.net/events/staffing-strategies-uncovering-solutions-for-the-accounting-talent-gap/

