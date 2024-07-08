Construction team chosen for Burnaby Hospital redevelopment

CANADA, July 8 - Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake –

“As one of the largest cities in the province, ensuring increased access to health care in Burnaby is a significant priority for our government. We are thrilled that substantial advancements have been made in the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project, bringing us closer to the realization of Phase 2. I’m grateful to everyone for their support and continued hard work on this important project.”

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“The redevelopment of the Burnaby Hospital, with its expanded capacity and specialized units, is a welcomed and much-needed addition to our community. This project reflects our government’s commitment to strengthening health services across the province.”

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed –

“The evolution of Phase 2 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project marks another step towards meeting the health-care needs of people in our community. The finished project will allow us to ensure residents have improved access to health-care services, such as vital cancer care, for generations to come.”

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby-North –

“Our government’s work to strengthen, expand and modernize health-care services will ensure that people living in Burnaby and the surrounding area can get the care they need, close to home. With Phase 2 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project moving forward, improved health care is on the horizon for our community.”

Mike Hurley, mayor, Burnaby –

“I am thrilled to see the progress on the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project, which will provide state-of-the-art health-care facilities and services for the people of Burnaby and beyond. Staff at the Burnaby Hospital have worked extremely hard to provide outstanding, lifesaving care to our community, and this redeveloped facility will help ensure they are able to continue to serve those in need for generations to come.”

David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority –

“The new integrated BC Cancer centre at Burnaby Hospital will bring cancer care closer to home for patients and families in Burnaby and surrounding communities. Collaborating with Fraser Health, Indigenous partners, PCL – Parkin Architects and the Province, we’re committed to building a modern facility that prioritizes patient-centred care and embodies our commitment to Indigenous cultural safety.”

Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi, executive vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer –

“Burnaby is a rapidly growing city and this marks an important milestone forward in enhancing cancer-care services in the region. The new BC Cancer centre as part of Phase 2 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment will increase our capacity to deliver life-saving treatment to meet the needs of both the present and the future.”

Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation –

“Today’s announcement marks progress towards more accessible cancer care for Burnaby families. Through support from BC Cancer Foundation donors, BC Cancer – Burnaby McCarthy Centre will bring life-saving technologies and innovative research capabilities to the city.”