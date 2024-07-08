Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,477 in the last 365 days.

LAW NEWS RELEASE – State Library Assault

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

  

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2024

 

Honolulu Man Charged in Assault of Hawaiʻi State Library Employee 

HONOLULU – A 49-year-old Honolulu man has been charged in the assault of a Hawaiʻi State Library employee. 

Tavis Apo was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Hawaiʻi State Library after a library employee requested that he leave for causing a disturbance. As the employee attempted to escort Apo out of the library, Apo assaulted the employee causing substantial bodily injuries.  The employee then contacted the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Sheriff Division.

Responding deputy sheriffs encountered Apo as he was leaving the library. As deputies were trying to detain Apo for the assault of the library employee, Apo became non-compliant and resisted arrest. 

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Apo was charged by the Department of the Attorney General for the offense of assault in the second degree. His bail was set at $11,000.00.  

“I want to thank the responding deputy sheriffs who handled this case for their work in handling a very violent situation,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “The safety and security of every employee and patron of the library is a high priority for the DLE. I also want to wish the victim a speedy recovery.”   

The Department of the Attorney General is handling the prosecution of this case. Apo is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

###

Media Contact:
Wayne Ibarra
Acting Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
Cell: 808-757-0500
Email: [email protected]

You just read:

LAW NEWS RELEASE – State Library Assault

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more