SCCG Management Announces Sponsor Partnership with Blurify to Drive Innovation in Gaming Software Development

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm in the gaming industry, proudly announces a sponsorship partnership with Blurify, an award-winning expert in software development with a niche focus on the iGaming sector. This collaboration aims to leverage SCCG's extensive client partner ecosystem and deep market insights with Blurify's technological expertise to explore new opportunities and drive innovation in the gaming industry.

Blurify, known for its comprehensive range of services, including building custom software products, prototyping, design, AWS cloud solutions, AI, frontend & backend development, and maintenance, has been a trusted partner in software development since 2015. Additionally, the company offers pre-implementation analysis (product workshops) that allows clients to gain deep insights into project complexities, bottlenecks, technology, and costs.

Blurify’s experienced team of over 50 specialists has gathered wide expertise in the iGaming industry offering its partners unique front-end design implementation, payments, odds and games integrations, legislation & license adjustments, technology consulting, and outsourcing.

Recognized with prestigious awards such as Forbes Diamonds 2024 and Top Web Developers 2024 in the Gambling Industry from Clutch, the company has partnered with leading brands like Tornado Games, Quinel, Platin Casino, and many more, delivering products that serve millions of users worldwide.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Blurify, a leader in software development within the gaming industry. Their innovative solutions and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier services and opportunities to our client partners. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to drive growth and innovation in the global gaming market."

Adam Mateja, CEO & Co-Founder of Blurify, shared his excitement: "We are excited to kick off the partnership with SCCG, merging our technological expertise with their deep market insights to explore new opportunities and drive innovation. This collaboration is the beginning of a journey focused on shared knowledge and mutual growth, aimed at advancing the industry together."

SCCG Management, with over 30 years of industry experience, operates offices in each global region, providing a range of services including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments. Their expertise encompasses IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements, alongside a full-service sales team for global product distribution.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both SCCG and Blurify, as they work together to shape the future of the gaming industry, leveraging their combined strengths to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to their clients.

ABOUT BLURIFY

At Blurify, we are experts in web and mobile app development with a niche focus and strong expertise in the iGaming industry. We collaborate with casino and sportsbook operators, game providers, and platform providers. Our experienced team of over 50 specialists tackles all IT challenges, offering unique front-end design implementation, payments, odds and games integrations, legislation & license adjustments, technology consulting and outsourcing. Since 2015, we have been creating custom software products, providing a full scope of software development services (product workshops, prototyping, design, AWS cloud solutions, AI, frontend & backend development, maintenance).

https://blurify.com/

https://blurify.com/industries/igaming-software-development/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

