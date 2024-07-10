Yellow Ribbon Fund to Join Swing for a Cause Fundraiser at Coolray Field
The event will directly benefit Yellow Ribbon Fund and other select charities that support our nation’s Veterans and their families.LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting disabled veterans, their caregivers and families by providing housing, transportation, and support services, is excited to announce it has been selected as one of the four beneficiaries of the upcoming Swing for a Cause Veterans and Celebrities Charity Softball event at Coolray Field.
The Swing for a Cause (SFAC) Veterans and Celebrities Charity Softball event will be held on September 22, 2024, from 9AM to 10PM, and consist of a four-team softball tournament with teams made up of Veterans and celebrity guests, including Heisman Trophy Winner Johnny Manziel, Former MLB Player Brian Jordan, Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson, Musician Bryan Martin, and Bock Entertainment CEO, Big Block.
Vikki Brannon, SFAC Charity Liason shared, "Our core mission is to orchestrate special events that captivate and generate tangible outcomes, providing financial resources to support local and national charities. For this event, we have hand-selected four unique charities that focus on supporting our Veterans and their families through different life stages. Together, we aspire to be a beacon of hope, leveraging collective efforts to create a brighter, more compassionate future for all."
Gina Harrow, Executive Director of the Yellow Ribbon Fund, shared, "The Swing for a Cause event is a remarkable opportunity to amplify awareness for the needs of our veteran families. Our nation’s heroes and their families continue to require our unwavering support. We are deeply honored to be part of this event, as it will greatly bolster our mission to keep military families together and strong."
SFAC is a non-profit organization on a mission to support local and national charities through special events. For this event, SFAC will lend its support to those who have served our nation by partnering with four veteran-focused charities: YRF, Boot Campaign, the Wiley H. Manns Foundation, and MVP: Merging Vets & Players. All proceeds will be evenly split among the four charities.
“Boot Campaign is honored to be included as a beneficiary of the 2024 Swing for a Cause event," shared Shelly Kirkland, Boot Campaign CEO. "Our partnership helps to show Veterans and military families that their service, their sacrifice and their lives matter as we provide individualized treatment and care for those who serve(d).”
Joe Manns, Wiley H. Manns Foundation Founder shared, “Partnering with SFAC has given us an opportunity to align with other organizations that share our passion for supporting military Veterans. This event is helping us extend our reach beyond our home state of Florida and raise funds that will help further our mission to connect Veterans through recreational activities.”
Nate Boyer, MVP: Merging Vets & Players Co-founder added, "Merging Vets and Players is excited to join Swing for a Cause to create meaningful change for our nation's treasure—Veterans and their families. Together, we're redefining triumph beyond the uniform, fostering unity, resilience, and empowerment. Join us for a fun event as we swing into action to raise needed funds, impact lives, and build stronger communities."
Following the all-star games, Frontliner will take the stage in a jam session along with The Steelwoods, Bryan Martin, Tennessee Jet, Taylor Hunnicut, and Sam Donald. While cheering on their favorite players, guests are invited to bid on a silent auction, offering a range of exciting prizes. Those unable to attend are welcome to bid online for these prizes.
The funds raised on behalf of YRF will go to its veteran programs. These programs include short and long-term housing, transportation, caregiver support, and educational opportunities for wounded service members and their families. By attending this event, guests contribute to the well-being and recovery of our nation’s heroes and their families.
For more information about the Swing for a Cause Fundraiser please visit https://www.sfac-atlanta.com/. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Use promo code family4pack for a discount on parties of four! Veterans and first responders are also invited to visit GOVX and register for a discounted rate on their seats.
About YRF
Since 2005, YRF, a 501(c)3 veteran service organization, has been and continues to be dedicated to serving wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members and their families from every branch of the United States Military following unexpected medical crises. YRF provides programs to empower and make daily life more manageable for our military families. Proudly has served over 33,800 families, with .90 cents of every dollar raised going directly to programs.
About Boot Campaign
Established in 2009, Boot Campaign’s mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving programs. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from Candid and Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, on average 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-driven programs. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.
About Wiley H. Manns Foundation
The Wiley H Manns Foundation (WHMF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on connecting veterans through recreational activities. Inspired by the service of Wiley H Manns, Sr. and Jr., WHMF organizes events to improve veterans' physical, mental, and social well-being. Entirely volunteer-run, the Foundation ensures all donations go directly to its mission of fostering community and support among veterans. Activities include group outings, ticketed events, and community initiatives, aiming to bridge gaps and provide a sense of belonging. For more details, visit www.more4veterans.org
About MVP: Merging Vets and Players
Merging Vets and Players (MVP), founded in 2015 by Jay Glazer and Nate Boyer, supports veterans and athletes in navigating life after their service or athletic careers. Central to MVP's mission is its peer support program, combining physical fitness with "The Huddle," a post-workout discussion fostering a supportive environment where members share challenges and successes. The Huddle, facilitated by trained staff, encourages vulnerability and mutual support among members. By openly embracing mental health and leveraging their experiences collaboratively, MVP guides its community towards renewed purpose and resilience, empowering them to own and thrive in their health journey. For more information, visit https://vetsandplayers.org/
