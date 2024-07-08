Water rates opinion filing Monday

Water rates opinion filing MondayMartin.Novitski
Fri, 07/05/2024 - 09:02
NewsLink
On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in Golden State Water Company v. Public Utilities Commission. The Golden State Water Company case are writs of review invoking the Supreme Court’s exclusive jurisdiction of “decisions pertaining solely to water corporations.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.