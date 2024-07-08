Submit Release
Water rates opinion filing Monday

Water rates opinion filing MondayMartin.Novitski Fri, 07/05/2024 - 09:02 NewsLink On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in Golden State Water Company v. Public Utilities Commission. The Golden State Water Company case are writs of review invoking the Supreme Court’s exclusive jurisdiction of “decisions pertaining solely to water corporations.”

