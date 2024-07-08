Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that an arbitrator exceeded his authority by not awarding statutorily mandated attorney fees to a plaintiff who prevailed on his claim against his employer for failure to issue accurate itemized wage statements as required by Labor Code §226(a).
You just read:
Arbitrator Exceeded Authority in Denying Statutorily Mandated Attorney Fees—C.A.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.