Daily Session Report for Friday, July 05, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 5, 2024

Convened at 3:00 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2485    State Government

 

SB 67          Game And Fisheries

SB 219        Finance

SB 1207     Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 492          From Professional Licensure as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, July 8, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Friday, July 05, 2024

