Daily Session Report for Friday, July 05, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 5, 2024
Convened at 3:00 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2485 State Government
SB 67 Game And Fisheries
SB 219 Finance
SB 1207 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 492 From Professional Licensure as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, July 8, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.