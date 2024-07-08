Girder Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 and Interstate 29 Junction in Watertown

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday, July 8, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 212 at the Interstate 29 junction in Watertown. Work will be completed above the roadway to repair the damaged girder on the I-29 bridge. Highway 212 eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the construction. A 10-foot width restriction for eastbound traffic on Highway 212 will be in effect during the project.

The northbound and southbound driving lanes of I-29 have been closed across the damaged bridge since late last fall when an over-height vehicle struck the bridge. Once the girder repair is completed, all lanes on I-29 will be reopened to normal traffic. Weather dependent, the repair work on the damaged girders is anticipated to take approximately four weeks to complete.

PCIRoads, Inc., of St. Michael, MN is the primary contractor for this $320,000 project. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

