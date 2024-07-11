Before And After Obamacare: The Expanding Empire of Healthcare Giants And How Consumers Can Vote With Their Dollars
As the cost of healthcare continues to rise, Revolt Healthcare Alliance offers a solution that empowers consumers to take control of their healthcare expenses.
Unmasking the Healthcare Empire:
Over the past decade, major medical companies have seen significant growth, consolidating power and increasing profits while healthcare costs for consumers have continued to rise. This growth highlights the financial impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare) on the industry, emphasizing the need for affordable healthcare alternatives for American households.
Data Analysis -The Rise of Healthcare Giants:
Recent data from the Fortune 500 list reveals staggering growth in revenues for top healthcare companies since the ACA was implemented. For instance, UnitedHealth Group's revenue surged from $110.6 billion in 2013 to $371.62 billion in 2023. Similarly, CVS Health, after acquiring Aetna, saw their revenue jump from $2.1 billion (Aetna pre-ACA) to over $357 billion, earning them the 6th spot on the Fortune 500 list.
This dramatic increase is not an isolated case. Overall, the combined revenue of top insurance companies ballooned from $269.0 billion in 2013 to $1.39 trillion in 2023. This five-fold growth is the result of how the ACA has inadvertently funneled vast sums of money into the coffers of these industry giants, often at the expense of consumers who face rising premiums, high deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and even bankruptcy to medical bills even though they have health insurance.
Example:
To put this into perspective, consider the rising cost of everyday medical expenses. Before the ACA, a common prescription like Lisinopril could cost over $10 per month. With major medical plans, even after meeting a deductible, copays can add up quickly. In contrast, the Revolt Health Network offers the same medication at just 81 cents for a 90-day supply. This disparity highlights how traditional insurance models continue to burden consumers with high costs, while Revolt provides tangible savings.
Empowering Consumers with the Revolt Health Network:
The newly launched Revolt Health Network is designed to offer essential healthcare services directly to consumers, regardless of their existing insurance coverage, age, or health conditions. This groundbreaking service bundle includes:
- At-Cost Prescriptions Delivered to Your Door: Access to over 4,000 generic medications at the manufacturers cost. For example, Sildenafil is available for only .81 cents for a 90-day supply.
- Free Out-Patient Quest Labs: Access to over 1,200 lab tests, which typically cost $140 to $1,400 or more.
- Free Virtual Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Counseling: Schedule appointments without leaving home, ensuring convenience and accessibility.
- Free Expert Medical Billing and Procedure Pricing Support: Our Concierge Patient Advocacy team can pre-price procedures, such as knee surgery, for $3,700 instead of the $52,000 the referred facility would charge.
Comprehensive Coverage with the Health Indemnity Plan:
Revolt’s Health Indemnity Plan goes beyond traditional coverage by offering protection against catastrophic events and more.
This unique bundle includes:
- Critical Illness Coverage: Financial support in the event of serious illnesses such as cancer or heart attacks.
- Specified Disease Coverage: Coverage for specific diseases that require extensive treatment and care.
- Accident Coverage: Protection against unexpected accidents that result in high medical costs.
Consumers Can Use Their Purchasing Power To Vote For Each Other - Instead Of Billionaires:
Consumers can now vote with their wallets for innovation and fairness in this industry by choosing to use non-traditional health insurance options.
Options like the new Revolt Health Network can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses and provide peace of mind. By integrating Revolt’s offerings families can protect against high medical costs and receive the care they need without financial stress.
Join the Revolt Today:
Join the growing number of Americans who are taking control of their healthcare expenses with Revolt Healthcare Alliance. Our innovative solutions are designed to provide comprehensive, affordable coverage that meets your needs.
For more information visit our website or download our Devolution Healthcare Whitepaper to learn more about how Revolt is transforming the healthcare landscape.
