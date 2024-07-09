Latham Jenkins Ranks on Real Trends 2024 National Real Estate Professional list
The Top-Producing agent scores the number two spot for the second year in a row
Year after year, I strive to exceed my clients’ expectations and deliver unparalleled results”JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latham Jenkins, leading luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the number two position again in Wyoming for individual sales volume over $51 Million on the 2024 REAL Trends Agent Ranking list, Jenkins was named among 22,000 U.S real estate professionals from across the nation.
— Latham Jenkins
“Year after year, I strive to exceed my clients’ expectations and deliver unparalleled results,” Jenkins added. “The luxury market in Jackson Hole is dynamic and requires a deep understanding of both local and national trends. I am always committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing my clients with the best possible outcomes.”
Jenkins' success highlights his profound understanding of the Wyoming housing market and his exceptional ability to adapt to shifting trends. By meticulously analyzing housing market data from both Wyoming and nationwide, Jenkins has acquired invaluable insights that drive his strategic decisions. This data-driven approach ensures that his strategies are always informed and effective, positioning him as a leading expert in the field.
In 2023, Jenkins continued his streak of excellence by ranking number two in individual sales volume for Wyoming in 2022 and number one in 2021. His year-over-year production has consistently placed him among the top real estate professionals in the state. In 2021, Jenkins was named Live Water Properties’ Top Producing National Broker, further solidifying his reputation as a leading expert in luxury lifestyle real estate.
The Thousand & America’s Best Rankings is based on 2023 data. For more information on America’s Best List, please visit: https://www.realtrends.com/agent-rankings/
About RealTrends:
REAL Trends has been the trusted source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987. REAL Trends is a privately-held publishing, consulting and communications company based in Castle Rock, CO.
About Latham Jenkins, Realtor:
Latham's personal mantra – connecting people with experiences – informs all that he does. It’s how he guides each buyer through this life-changing transaction, driven by his three areas of “hyper-local” expertise: real estate services, lifestyle insights and valued relationships with premier financial planners. With Latham, buyers find more than a home; they find a way of life.
About Live Water Jackson Hole
Live Water Jackson Hole is the residential arm of Live Water Properties, that specializes in land and ranches for sale, A distinct real estate brokerage company representing clients in the acquisition and disposition of investment quality ranch properties in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Nebraska, California, Utah and Texas and large land properties in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Their focus is on fly fishing ranches, bird and big game hunting ranches, plantations, cattle ranches, timberland properties, as well as guest and agricultural ranches for sale.
