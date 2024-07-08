Quartus Match Donates OptiQuiver Metrology Tools In Support of Headwater Tech Hub $41 Million Award

Quartus Engineering wishes to congratulate Montana’s Headwaters Tech Hub for their $41 million award to develop a technology focused on smart photonics sensing.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartus Engineering wishes to extend sincere congratulations to Montana’s Headwaters Tech Hub (HTH) for their $41 million award to develop a technology hub focused on smart photonics sensing. This funding confirms the state of Montana as a global leader in smart photonic sensing systems innovation and their deployment into industry sectors. On July 2nd, 2024, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a total of $504 million to only twelve Tech Hubs across the nation out of more than 300 initial applications.

Quartus is honored to support the activities of HTH and appreciate the efforts that the EDA has gone through, and will continue to provide, to enable the development of technologies and workforce in Montana that will impact industries and companies across the globe. Quartus is excited to see the attention being put to smart photonics sensing and adjacent technologies in the United States and see HTH as filling a need in this space in a unique and valuable way that will enable impactful educational and economic growth.

Through the Headwaters Tech Hub, as a match to the EDA funding, Quartus is donating five units of our optical metrology instrument, OptiQuiver, to Montana State University. This equipment will allow world class training for students going through the Montana State Photonics Engineering program, enabling hands on lab experience building and aligning complex optical systems. “Quartus is incredibly proud to support the Headwaters Tech Hub with a matched donation of OptiQuiver metrology instruments. The graduates that will be trained in this equipment, coming out of Montana State, will be filling a vital role in the photonics technology workforce in the coming years. Aligning with our purpose, Quartus’s lifelong learners and teachers are excited to collaborate with the students in the Headwater Tech Hub” says John Williams, CEO of Quartus Engineering.

Along with Quartus’ equipment donation, Quartus will be supporting the HTH advisory board and their subject matter experts will advise, teach, and train students on using the OptiQuiver, ensuring that the next generation of graduates entering the photonics industry have had access and hands on experience with cutting edge metrology equipment.