FDLE investigation leads to arrest of man for stealing more than $141,000 from an elderly woman

July 8, 2024

LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. – After an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Walther Wilson Godfrey, 45, was arrested on first-degree felony charges of grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older of more than $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification.

The investigation began when it was discovered that an elderly woman living in Long Boat Key had over $141,000 taken from her personal bank account over three years and 74 transactions.

In April 2024, after an arrest warrant was obtained for Godfrey, he fled to the Atlanta, Georgia area.

The FDLE Sarasota Field Office led the investigation and coordinated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Godfrey.

Godfrey was arrested on July 1 and transported to Douglas County Jail. He will be extradited to Southwest Florida.

Godfrey previously served federal prison time in 2016 for fraud involving identity theft.

The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.

