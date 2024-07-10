Catalis Empowers Town of Babylon, NY with Innovative Case Management System
Our vision at Catalis is to empower courts with innovative solutions that revolutionize the way courts operate and deliver public services.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading national software provider to government, announced the successful implementation of Catalis Case Management System (CMS) for the Town of Babylon, New York. Catalis CMS empowers Babylon’s newly established Bureau of Administrative Adjudication (BAA) with a new standard for efficient and transparent Bureau operations, revolutionizing the Town’s code enforcement system.
— Darin Rasmussen, EVP of Catalis Courts & Land Records
Under this initiative, Catalis and the Babylon BAA (“the Bureau”) have introduced a groundbreaking approach to processing local code violations in New York. This innovative model is poised for rapid adoption, with Babylon leading the way, alongside other forward-thinking municipalities including Huntington, NY, and Oyster Bay, NY, which are also leveraging Catalis CMS.
By transitioning from the criminal court discovery procedures previously required for code violations to a more administrative-focused approach, the Town has significantly simplified its workload. Catalis CMS’ dual-purpose functionality ensures seamless management of municipal code violations for code inspectors, Town attorneys, and the Bureau. This approach allows cases to be resolved more quickly and makes code violation enforcement more efficient and less costly for the Town and its taxpayers.
"Catalis has been instrumental in our transition, offering unparalleled support and innovative solutions every step of the way," says Paul Margiotta, Director and Chief Administrative Law Judge, Bureau of Administrative Adjudication, Town of Babylon, NY. "Their dedication to problem-solving and customer- centric approach has made this transformation seamless and impactful."
"Our vision at Catalis is to empower courts with innovative solutions that revolutionize the way courts operate and deliver public services," said Darin Rasmussen, EVP of Catalis Courts & Land Records. "The successful implementation of our Case Management System in the Town of Babylon Bureau of Administrative Adjudication in NY underscores our commitment to efficiency, transparency, and community empowerment. We are honored to partner with the Town in modernizing their legal infrastructure, ensuring fair and accessible justice for all residents,” Rasmussen added.
