Representational Art League Hosts ‘A Floral Adventure’

painting of sun flowers in a vase

“Sun Flowers Through Autumn Light ” 24″x18 ” watercolor by Paul Rickard

The Representational Art League is hosting “A Floral Adventure” at the Umpqua Bank Gallery during Arts Arcata, July 12th from 5-9pm.

Umpqua Bank Gallery is located inside Umpqua Bank, 1063 G St.,Arcata.

This exhibition runs through September 10th, 2024 and can be viewed during normal banking hours.

The Representational Art League is a group of working artists who exhibit regularly in the Umpqua Bank Gallery and other venues. Meeting monthly for art critiques and artistic creation the RAL also paints together “en plein-aire ” in various Humboldt locations.

painting of orange dahlia

“Dahlia ” 36″x36″ oil painting by Susan Strope

