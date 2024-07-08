Be Prepared as Hazardous Conditions Impact the State

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts as above average temperatures in combination with increased humidity will result in hazardous heat conditions in the coming days. “Feels like temperatures” at or above 95 degrees may result in an increased risk of heat illnesses. The National Weather service has issued heat advisories for the Hudson Valley, New York City, and portions of Long Island beginning at noon today. The heat is expected to continue into Tuesday. The State is also monitoring the potential for thunderstorms and rainfall associated with Hurricane Beryl beginning Tuesday night and extending into Thursday for much of upstate. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible. The Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Health (DOH) also issued an Air Quality Health Advisory in the New York City Metro (New York City, Rockland, Westchester) region for ozone today, July 8, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Additional Advisories may be issued throughout the week as conditions necessitate.

“Heat waves can be dangerous — I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions necessary to stay safe during this extreme heat,” Governor Hochul said. “Keep an eye on your local forecast, stay hydrated and postpone outdoor activity if possible.”

Staying Safe During Extreme Heat

Be Air Quality Aware

Prepare in Advance

Sign up for NY alerts that can come to your phone and email and other alerts offered in your local community.

Create a family emergency plan and include a plan to stay cool.

Install air conditioners and insulate around them, cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun, and set up fans to increase air flow.

You may qualify for a free air conditioning unit. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide an air conditioning unit to income eligible households that include someone with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults. Applications will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. For more information, visit the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website or contact your local office for the aging at 1-800-342-9871.

Attend a free Citizen Preparedness Corps training for residents and get the tools and resources to prepare for emergencies.

Heat Stroke and Exhaustion - Know the Symptoms and What to Do

Heat stroke is the most serious type of heat-related illness and is always an emergency. Call 911 immediately if you or your loved one has a body temperature above 105°, a rapid pulse, confusion, rapid or shallow breathing, or loses consciousness. Try to cool the person quickly using a cool bath, fans and air conditioning while you wait for emergency responders.

Heavy sweating, fainting, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, weakness and cold clammy skin can be indications of heat exhaustion, which can quickly escalate to heat stroke without prompt intervention. Individuals should be moved to a cool place, and cool wet cloths applied to the neck, face and arms.

Heat cramps in the abdominal area or extremities can be treated by moving to a cool place, gently stretching the cramped muscle and drinking cool water.

Additional information, including procedures for athletes and coaches, workers and employers and heat and health data can be found on the Department of Health’s Extreme Heat website.

Heat like this can be dangerous – New Yorkers should take every precaution to stay cool this week.

What to Do During Extreme Heat

Stay inside in the air conditioning if possible.

If you don’t have access to air-conditioning within your home, open windows and shades on the shady side and close them on the sunny side to try to cool it down. It may also be cooler outside in the shade.

Identify free locations areas in your neighborhood where you can go to stay cool such as a public library, pool, or mall. Find Cooling Centers in New York State and New York City.

Drink plenty of fluids - preferably water.

When working in the heat you should drink one cup (8 ounces) of water every 15 – 20 minutes. That translates to at least 24-32 ounces glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you do not feel thirsty. Drinking water at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently. Your body needs water to keep cool. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine.

Beat the heat with cool showers and baths.

Take regular breaks from physical activity.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing to help keep cool.

Stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Wear sunscreen and a ventilated hat (e.g., straw or mesh) when in the sun, even if it is cloudy.

Never Leave Children and Pets Unsupervised in Hot Cars